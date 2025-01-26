ECONOMY & WORK
Screenshot showing Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest on the new set on Wheel Of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest on the new set on Wheel Of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Pat Sajak, the iconic face of "Wheel Of Fortune," was replaced by Ryan Seacrest after hosting the show for decades. But that wasn't the only change that audiences had to adjust to since the show itself got a fresh look along with the transition. Although fans did warm up to Seacrest as the new host, they weren't too happy with the new set design.

 

The premiere of the 42nd season of "Wheel Of Fortune" thrilled the long-time fans of the gameshow. While viewers were recovering from the shock of Sajak's departure, they celebrated the return of the show with a new host and fresh set. But some weren't happy with the way things had panned out.

Taking to social media, dozens of fans complained that the new design with the added colors was distracting and hard to look at.

 

The new set featured the wheel and the letter board, but both looked the same as the old ones with a few tweaks here and there. However, the background and graphics underwent a massive transformation. The bright TV screen behind the contestants which showcased the prizes was replaced by a new screen that featured neon wheel-like shapes. This was the overall theme for the set, which now had a blue hue and circular graphics all over.

Criticizing the design, @airstreameowly wrote, "Whoever designed the new #WheelOfFortune set should be fired. Is there something like trypophobia for lines? Because WHY ARE THERE SO MANY LINES? I already know I'm watching Wheel of Fortune. I don't need fifty wheels in various shapes, sizes and forms."

 

Some fans complained that the new design hurt their eyes and that the show was trying to reduce costs by incorporating cheap design elements. "The new one is awful awful lines bright lines it's terrible it almost hurts your eyes!! How could they do this this is an abomination make it stop! Go back to the seasonal lovely holiday sets that they had that were so sweet and creative and lovely! What they have done is cheapen the show and obviously save them a lot of money but not changing anything in the background bad idea bad bad not only do they change a wonderful commentator but they changed the set and ruined it as well!" wrote @Pleasant_Tart1129 on the show's unofficial Reddit forum.

Things got so bad that the official set designer for the show had to speak out in defense of his work. Speaking to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview,  production designer James Pearse Connelly said they were prepared for the backlash. “Everybody's reluctant to change. That's just normal,” Connelly told PEOPLE. “You kind of prepare for that in a way, and when it was brought up to me that this would happen, and that the fanbase is so loyal to the show — that's natural," he added. 

 

Nevertheless, the show has been going strong with the fans ultimately accepting the changes. With Seacrest at the helm, the show recently posted the best ratings since 2015.

