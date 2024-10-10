ECONOMY & WORK
David Spade once agreed to pay for Adam Sandler's dinner — he realized it was $9,000 only the next day

In an attempt to surprise Sandler, Spade ended up being more generous than he planned.
PUBLISHED 28 MINUTES AGO
Photo credits: Andreas Rentz | Getty Images | (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage)
Photo credits: Andreas Rentz | Getty Images | (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage)

David Spade may be one of the most celebrated comedians in America, but he once got too confident and lost $9,000. Appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the actor admitted that he once tried a practical joke on Adam Sandler and ended up picking his tab at a restaurant. While it would be okay to help a friend out, in this case, the "Grown Ups" star had no idea what Spade was doing.

Practical Joke Gone Too Far

Both Spade and Sandler go way back since they worked together on "Saturday Night Live" in the '90s. They have also starred in more than half a dozen movies together, thus, one might assume they would help each other out and do each other favors.

On the show, Spade confirmed that Sandler always buys him dinner as he has a wallet that can be described as "10-feet tall". So he wanted to return the favor and the opportunity presented itself when Spade walked into a "fancy restaurant" and found out that Sandler was there as well. Speaking to Fallon, Spade said he acted indifferent and downplayed it as "no big deal."

He later found out that Sandler was there hosting 15 guests in the backroom for a birthday party. Spade decided to crash the party for a few "thirsty bits," which included acting as the waiter among other things. He also said that everyone at the party was amused by his performance.

On his way out of the restaurant, Spade planned a final joke which involved picking up Sandler's tab as a surprise. He shared that when he asked the man at the front desk to put it on his "Discover" card, the staff was shocked and asked, "Sir, his ... whole thing?"

"Yeah. I'm on TV sometimes. What are you worried about?" Spade replied. The transaction went through and the man handed Spade the receipt.  

Spade then added that the next day he got a call from representatives of the Identity Guard who suspected that his card was stolen. They informed him that someone paid for a $9,000 dinner using his card. However, he confirmed that it was him who made the transaction and his card was safe. As a joke, Spade claimed that the authorities meant to say, "It couldn't have been you, you're not that generous."

 

While this was a case of accidental generosity, Spade has been intentionally generous as well.  In 2022, Spade donated money to a fund-raiser for a Burger King employee. After Kevin Ford,  who worked for the fast food chain for 27 years was left underwhelmed with a “less than modest" goodie bag from the company,  his daughter set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his retirement. 

 

Among the contributors was the comedian and actor, who donated $5,000 to the campaign. Spade even left a direct message for Ford, encouraging him to keep up the good work. He even made a light-hearted comment saying that Ford may need to post 30 years of perfect attendance before taking a day off, TMZ reported.

