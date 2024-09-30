ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help

The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot from the TikTok video @thekeep777 | David Spade | Getty Images/Photo by Christopher Polk
Screenshot from the TikTok video @thekeep777 | David Spade | Getty Images/Photo by Christopher Polk

A Burger King employee's small gift was stepped up by actor David Spade in 2022. The fast food chain faced backlash for presenting a “less than modest" goodie bag to Kevin Ford for his 27 years of perfect attendance. He posted a video showing his reaction to the small gift which quickly went viral and caught the eye of the "Saturday Night Live" star.  

Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo by David Silverman
Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo by David Silverman

Ford worked as a cook and cashier at a Burger King in Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport. He served the popular fast food chain without missing a single day. While he never expected any rewards for his remarkable record, the management gave him a small gift of appreciation on his 27th work anniversary. 

@thekeep777 People Say You Can't Keep Workers Nowadays, He Even Worked Through the Early Covid Days, Never Missing A Day of Work, This Union-Guys Worked At Vegas' Airport for Over 27 Years, He Got Nothing on His 25th Anniversary Date, But Just Look How Grateful His Employer Was on His 27th Year... #Grateful #Loyalty #GoFundMe . . Thank You Everyone for All the Love and Support!!! 😊😊😭👍🏽💯 Your the Best!!! Kevin... https://www.gofundme.com/f/kevin-27-years?utm_source=customer-andr https://www.tmz.com/2022/06/23/viral-burger-king-employee-hope-more-goodie-bag/ #Thankful #LoyaltyPaysOff #HardWorkPaysOff #HMSShoutOut #TMZ #CNN #MSNBC #Reels #UnionStrong #Honor ♬ original sound - Kevin Ford K27Y(Kevin27Years)

 

The thank-you package included a single movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, a few candy bars, and a backpack to hold everything. While one may expect more, Ford was happy with the gesture. He shared a video of himself showing off the items and expressing his gratitude.

The video quickly went viral and people were shocked to see the lack of appreciation Ford received. Viewers felt that Ford’s loyalty warranted more. 

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @caesarweasel
Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @caesarweasel

Ford gave away some of the items to his coworkers as a thankful gesture for their camaraderie and support. His unwavering positivity and humility resonated with people around the world. 

Ford's daughter, Seryna went on to set up a GoFundMe for the 54-year-old grandad, at the time, ABC reported. The campaign was set up to raise funds for his retirement.

On the campaign page, she wrote that while her dad looked young, he was nearing retirement age and he couldn't leave his job as it would "cost him his retirement."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kevin Ford (@thekeep777)

 

While the fundraiser started with a modest goal of $200, Ford's story blew up the campaign. People donated thousands of dollars, hoping to give the dilligent worker what he deserved.

Among the contributors was comedian and actor David Spade who donated $5,000 to the campaign. Ford, who is a big fan of Spade, didn’t realize it was the real David Spade until he read a direct message from the star on Instagram obtained by TMZ.  “Keep up the good work. 27 years,” Spade wrote in his message. He even shared a lighthearted joke telling Ford that he might have to wait until the 30-year mark to finally take a day off.

Actor David Spade visits
Actor David Spade visits "Late Show With David Letterman" | Getty Images | Photo by Jeffrey Ufberg

Ford told TMZ that he was grateful to receive the donation and for the opportunity to joke around with the star whose contribution pushed the amount to $30,000 at the time.  As of September 2024, the GoFundMe page shows that the campaign raised a whopping $465,879. 

In an interview with YouTuber Sierra Nicole, Ford expressed his gratitude to everyone who donated. 

 

"I think that it probably touched people because I think we as humans, period, just need love and gratitude, " he said.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
ECONOMY & WORK
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
3 hours ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
7 hours ago
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
16 hours ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
16 hours ago
Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him
It even knocked off $3 billion from his own stake in Tesla as investors started taking out their money.
1 day ago
Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
The 1975 "No-S" dime is missing the letter "S" which signifies it was struck at the San Francisco mint.
1 day ago
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
1 day ago
Woman buys ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000, regrets it after finding out her blunder
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000, regrets it after finding out her blunder
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
1 day ago
Guy sharing his pain of shopping from Amazon is a comedic masterpiece that hits way too close to home
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy sharing his pain of shopping from Amazon is a comedic masterpiece that hits way too close to home
Most users are vexed by how Amazon does not show results even slightly related to the search keywords, making the shopping experience tedious. 
2 days ago
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
WALMART
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
There were some who pointed out that there was a difference in the quality of the products.
3 days ago
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
COSTCO
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
Customers who choose auto-renewal of Costco’s membership are getting the latest freebie as a reward.
3 days ago
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
"I'm planning to use the inheritance from now on to pay for trips."
4 days ago
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
ECONOMY & WORK
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
At the peak of his career, Jones reportedly made over $7 million in one season of "Two and a Half Men"
5 days ago
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
The contestant who was on a roll lost it all in the bonus round.
6 days ago
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
While it's not clear if Jay-Z was describing a hypothetical situation or a real one, the clip gained enough traction.
6 days ago
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
COSTCO
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
Apart from deals and merchandise, members will now enjoy a new level of convenience.
7 days ago
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
ECONOMY & WORK
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
The owner alleged that the firm wrongfully concealed the buyer's identity to get a $6 million discount.
7 days ago
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
The guy explained that to afford a home in the current economy, one needs to make at least $52 per hour.
Sep 22, 2024
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
The rapper says people can find all the wisdom in his music.
Sep 22, 2024
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
Mr Wonderful also forbids shared financial practice in his own family.
Sep 21, 2024