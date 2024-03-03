Productivity has Suffered as Gen Z Employees Struggle With Mental Health; Here's the Solution

Gen Z employees have entered the workforce with a whole new set of priorities and a fresh approach toward work, which lays increased emphasis on personal well-being. In view of this changing environment, a renowned HR service provider urges businesses to act immediately or face a rise in burnout among Generation Z employees, especially those in their twenties. Recent statistics from the Resolution Foundation show that individuals in this age group are more prone to taking time off from work compared to previous generations. Furthermore, data indicates that in 2021-22, 34% of individuals aged 18 to 24 reported experiencing symptoms of mental disorders, such as depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder.

93% of Gen-Z employees have asked for more tech-based support solutions at work to cope with #burnout - a problem being exacerbated by the pandemic.https://t.co/28QsNTC7cV — HireVue (@hirevue) March 16, 2021

Jeanette Wheeler, Chief HR Officer at MHR, argues that the mental well-being of young employees can directly affect retention rates. "It’s clear that young people have valid concerns about workplace wellbeing being overlooked, and the lack of effective ways to address their feedback," she said.

"Simply labeling Gen Z as lazy or always calling in sick isn't a good enough response. Companies must act promptly to introduce measures that improve wellbeing, which will, in turn, boost retention," she added.

Wheeler recommends employing technology, such as digital sentiment analysis, to better comprehend feedback and pulse surveys to evaluate staff sentiments. "Delivering a great employee experience is more important now than ever," she stated.

Implementing strategies aimed at enhancing mental health and well-being will not only benefit employees of all age groups but also contribute to their overall satisfaction, sense of support, and motivation both in the workplace and at home. Such measures can foster a positive work environment where individuals feel valued, understood, and empowered to thrive professionally and personally.

Louise Murphy, a senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, brought forward concern about how these figures would affect the education of young adults. "While much attention has been given to mental health issues in higher education, we should be most alarmed when poor mental health intersects with poor educational outcomes," she explained.

She underlined the severe economic consequences of mental health issues, particularly for individuals belonging to GenZ, who do not seek education in universities, stating that one-third of young non-graduates with common mental problems are already unemployed.

Research shows younger employees are missing a day's work a week due to mental health issues, causing a productivity crisis.



JJ Anisiobi: “I really hate Gen Z; I think they are lazy… get in the bin.”@JJAnisiobi | #TalkTV pic.twitter.com/OFMVh1byGq — TalkTV (@TalkTV) January 23, 2024

The global Gen Z mental health market size is expected to record a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032. By 2032, the valuation is anticipated to reach $75.6 billion. The mental health difficulties within this generation have become so alarming that American Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a public health advisory to confront the "youth mental health crisis" aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As young adults strive to cultivate their resilience, they may actively pursue a holistic approach to health that aligns with their expectations. This comprehensive approach covers not only physical well-being but also addresses behavioral health and social needs.

The Resolution Foundation is advocating for governmental aid to bolster mental health services in sixth-form colleges.

