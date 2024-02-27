New York's Smallest Apartment Draws Attention Online With $1,200 Rent, No Bathroom, No Kitchen

The smallest apartment in New York, which lacks a bathroom and a kitchen, is gaining traction online. Omer Labock, a real estate agent who works for Douglas Elliman, posted the video of the apartment on Instagram, showing viewers around the modest space that rents for $1,200 per month. Located in Midtown Manhattan, Labock refers to it as "the tiniest [apartment] in Manhattan."

In the footage, the real estate agent opens the door to reveal a compact room sparsely furnished, save for a basic Ikea-style wardrobe. With just a solitary window offering a view of the fire escape and neighboring buildings, the space looked cramped. Furthermore, the apartment lacked essential amenities, such as a bathroom or kitchen.

"I'm not very big, but I can almost touch both sides in here. This has got to be the absolute smallest apartment in Manhattan, and it costs $1,200 a month," Labock explains. "Now, you're probably wondering where the bathroom is. Well, you have to step out of the apartment and go into this shared area."

He then leads the way down a hallway, passing another apartment, until he shows the shared bathroom. "It's basic, with a sink, toilet, and shower," he added.

While many users expressed outrage over the tiny apartment, it serves as proof of the tough rental market affecting millions of Americans. In the caption, Labock wrote, "Would you live here?" People on the internet quickly shared their thoughts. One person asked, "How is this even allowed?" Another said, "I'd rather live in my car and use a gym bathroom."

Someone else expressed, "If there's no bathroom, it's not really an apartment. It's just a room in a boarding house. This shouldn't be called an apartment. Landlords shouldn't be able to charge apartment prices for rooms like this."

"This would be called a storage unit where I'm from, and it would cost $80 a month," remarked another user. "For $1,290 a month, I have a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house—not just an apartment, but a whole house. I even have a garage. Come to beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada! Get out of there. This is outrageous," commented a different user.

Image Source: Photo by Melike Benli | Pexels

In New York City, the average price for a studio apartment is approximately $3,041, according to Zillow. For those wanting to live solo in the city, the additional annual expense could reach up to $20,100. While some may perceive the 115-square-foot unit as too compact and too costly, there are residents in the city who have successfully navigated similar rental arrangements.

In September, for instance, a couple from the East Village disclosed that they were residing in a micro-studio apartment measuring just 100 square feet. Despite its diminutive size, they managed to divide the $1,300 rent between them.

Image Source: Photo by Ivan Samkov | Pexels

Affordable rental options are becoming increasingly scarce across the United States, with the landscape of the rental market undergoing significant changes over the past decade. One of the primary factors driving this shift is inflation, which has steadily eroded the purchasing power of the dollar, making it more challenging for individuals to find rental properties within their budget constraints.

