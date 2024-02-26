OnlyFans Surges as America's Ultimate Side Hustle

OnlyFans has emerged as the top side hustle that is helping workers earn the extra money. With people still looking at steep prices and high inflation, those who took to OnlyFans were making a median annual income of $4,995, according to the tax filing service Keeper. As per reports, every two in five Americans now have side hustle. OnlyFans launched in 2016 as a subscription-based social media that allowed all sex workers to post content with a paywall. People moonlighting on OnlyFans are earning way more than people who are moonlighting at GrubHub, Walmart, and more.

According to NY Post, a side hustle with Walmart pays a person around $3,677 annually. Similarly, an Instacart delivery driver earned a median annual income of $3,445, annually. On the other hand, DoorDash workers earned close to $2,636 per year. Those who work for Amazon Flex, which lets drivers deliver packages for the e-commerce services, made a median annual income of $3,229. Drivers for Uber pulled down a median annual income of $2,092 while Lyft drivers made $1,551.

Iowa is the only state in the US where delivery and transport services are not topping as side hustles. The adult content platform, OnlyFans is the one that tops the list in this state. However, nationwide, on-demand delivery and transportation are the most popular side hustles but will not pay as much as they would get on OnlyFans.

People from back-work backgrounds are taking a chance on the platform as it seems to be paying off big time. Creators can set their monthly fees to however much they think they deserve, but fans can also purchase extra content once they become subscribers. Some people are earning astounding amounts of money each month. Iggy Azalea, an Australian rapper, is the highest-earning creator of this year, as per LADbible. The Australian rapper joined the platform back in 2023 and now making more than one can imagine. The 33-year-old makes around $9.2 million per month. Her monthly subscription price is placed at $20.99 and is estimated to generate around $307k in a day. Mia Khalifa, former adult actor, says that she makes $6.2 million a month by making "safe for work" on the platform.

The adult content platform boomed in popularity during the pandemic. The company is planning to pivot its way from explicit content in hopes of expanding its appeal. We will have to see how that goes.

In 2023, the pursuit of side hustles climbed like anything and reached an all-time high over the past two decades, as per a recent study from Authority Hacker, via CPA Practice Advisor. Currently, over 39% of Americans are working a side hustle in addition to their full-time job to pay their bills. It was also reported that younger generations like millennials as well as Gen Z are more likely to have a side hustle. Approximately, 53% of Gen Z and 50% of millennials are moonlighting. As per CNBC, a lot of people are increasingly taking up side hustle and it is only set to increase.

