Name Ashley Matthews Net Worth $14 Million Sources of Income Adult films Gender Female Date of Birth July 9, 1991 Age 32 years Nationality American Profession Adult film actress

Riley Reid, born Ashley Matthews, is a renowned American adult film actress and social media personality, with a net worth of $14 million as of 2023. In 2013, LA Weekly ranked her #8 in their list of "10 Porn Stars Who Could Be the Next Jenna Jameson". She also earned a place on CNBC's annual list titled "The Dirty Dozen: Porn's Most Popular Stars" for three consecutive years.

Riley Reid arrives at the 2015 Adult Video News Awards | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg | Getty Images

Reid's primary sources of income include her prolific adult film career, and earnings from endorsement deals. In the age of online streaming, Reid has also earned significant revenue from OnlyFans, by monetizing her social media popularity. She briefly worked as a stripper before entering the pornographic film industry in 2010, and also started her own clothing line, Eighteen Plus, after scaling heights of success.

Riley Reid co-hosts the 2017 Adult Video News Awards | Photo by Ethan Miller | Getty Images

At the age of 19, Reid started her adult film career, adopting the stage name Page Riley. Two years later, she garnered her first major recognition with the NightMoves Award for Best New Starlet. Her career peaked in 2014, winning three XBIZ Awards, including the top honor of Female Performer of the Year, and Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Submission of Emma Marx." She continued her success with three AVN Awards, establishing herself as a leading performer.

In 2018, she earned three Ponhub Awards, claiming titles such as Most Popular Female Performer and Top Gangbang Performer. Her significant release "I Am Riley" (2020) brought her two AVN Awards, and two years later, she received the Ponhub Award for Most Popular Female Performer and the AVN Award for Best Oral S*x Scene.

Riley Reid's earnings

Reid is one of the highest-earning models on the adult subscription platform OnlyFans. She raked in between $500,000 and $600,000 from her OnlyFans alone. Beyond OnlyFans, she offers monthly subscriptions ranging from $10 to $35 on her website, which earned her an XBIZ Award for Performer Site of the Year.

In 2019, the adult film actress purchased a $2.1 million home in Altadena, California, later listing it for sale in 2021 for $2.6 million. The same year, she also purchased a house in Pasadena, California, for $4.8 million.

Instagram 2.1 Million Followers Twitter 2.4 Million Followers Facebook 306,000 Followers

Reid is happily married to free runner Pasha Petkuns, and the couple have a daughter. Riley often takes to social media to express deep love for her daughter, Emma, and appreciation for the happiness that her family brings.

NightMoves Award: Best New Starlet (Editor's Choice) (2012)

XBIZ Award: Best New Starlet (2013)

Sex Award: Porn’s Perfect Girl/Girl Screen Couple (with Remy LaCroix) (2013)

AVN Award: Best Boy/Girl Sex Scene (with Mandingo) - Mandingo Massacre 6 (2014)

XBIZ Award: Female Performer of the Year (2014)

Best Actress - Parody Release - Grease XXX: A Parody (2014)

Best Supporting Actress - The Submission of Emma Marx (2014)

AVN Award: Female Performer of the Year, Favorite Female Performer, Social Media Star (2016)

Best Star Showcase (2016)

XBIZ Award: Best Supporting Actress - The Submission of Emma Marx 2: Boundaries (2016)

Best Sex Scene - Couples-Themed Release (with Romi Rain and Xander Corvus) - My Sinful Life (2016)

AVN Award: Favorite Female Porn Star, Social Media Star (2017)

Best Sex Scene - Virtual Reality - On Set with Riley (2017)

Twistys Treat of the Year (2017)

AVN Award: Social Media Star (2018)

Pornhub Award: Most Popular Female Performer, Top Gangbang Performer, Best Porn Twitter (2018)

XBIZ Award: Performer Site of the Year - www.reidmylips.com (2018)

AVN Award: Favorite Porn Star Website, Social Media Star (2019)

NightMoves Award: Social Media Star of the Year (Fan's Choice) (2019)

XCritic Award: Best Actress - The Cursed XXX (2019)

AVN Award: Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene (with Angela White and Katrina Jade) - I Am Riley (2020)

How old is Riley Reid?

Riley Reid was born on July 9, 1991, and is currently 32 years old.

How tall is Riley Reid?

Riley Reid's height is 5'4.

