Name Jesse Jane Net Worth $6 Million Salary $1 Million Sources of Income Adult Movies, Endorsements Date of Birth July 16, 1980 Age 43 years Gender Female Nationality American Profession Porn actress, Model

Jesse Jane is a retired American model and actress known for her work in adult movies and TV shows, which helped her earn a net worth of $6 million. In 2002, she signed a 12-year contract with Digital Playground and a two-year contract with Jules Jordan Video in 2015. In 2017, she shocked her fans by announcing her retirement from the movie industry. She was one of the highest-paid and the most viewed actresses in the adult movie industry.

Digital Playground's Jesse Jane prepares for the 2008 AVN Awards Show | Getty Images | Photo by Barry Brecheisen

Jane's primary income came from the adult film industry, with around $12 million in total earnings, and an annual salary of $1 million. She made her debut in "No Limits," marking the start of a prolific career in movies and TV, earning multiple AVN and other award nominations. Endorsements as well as a sex toy businesses raked in another $4 million.

Trainer Michael Giovanni and adult film actress Jesse Jane | Getty Images | Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Jane was born on July 16, 1980, and was inclined towards fitness from a young age, with a particular love for dancing and outdoor sports. In 1988, she entered showbiz, featuring in TV commercials, including one for the Hooters restaurant chain. Besides this, she took on various modeling assignments and participated in local beauty pageants.

She won the Hawaiian Tropics beauty contest and earned the title of Miss Photogenic in the American Dreams Pageant. These successes paved the way for a career in bikini modeling. An article on adult film actress Tera Patrick sparked Jane's interest, leading her to venture into the adult film industry.

In 2005, she married Rich Taylor and she also has a son. However, on March 1, 2012, she took to Twitter to announce that she was divorcing Taylor.

Digital Playground's Jesse Jane all dressed up and ready for the 2008 AVN Awards Show | Getty Images | Photo by Barry Brecheisen

Adult Video News Awards 2007: Best All-Girl Sex Scene - Video for "Island Fever 4"

Adult Video News Awards 2009: Best All-Girl Couples Sex Scene for "Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge"

Adult Video News Awards 2009: Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene for "Cheerleaders"

Hot d'Or 2009: Best American Actress for "Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge"

Adult Video News Awards 2011: Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene for "Body Heat"

X-Rated Critics' Organization, USA 2012: XRCO Hall of Fame

Adult Video News Awards 2013: Best Supporting Actress for "Fighters"

XBIZ Awards 2014: Best Scene - Feature Movie for "Code of Honor"

Adult film actresses Riley Steele, Stoya, Kayden Kross, Jesse Jane, Selena Rose, and BiBi Jones | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

What is Jessy Jane's birth name?

Jessy Jane's birth name is Cindy Howell.

Is Jessy Jane retired?

Yes, Jessy Jane announced her retirement from the adult movie industry in 2017.

Which are some of the best movies and TV shows of Jesse Jane?

"Entourage," "Bad Girls Club," "Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding," "Middle Men," and "Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star" are some of her best shows.

