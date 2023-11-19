Name Styles P Net Worth $2 Million Sources of Income Music, books, and acting Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 28, 1974 Age 48 years Nationality American Profession Rapper, Author, Actor

American rapper, author, and entrepreneur who is also known for his endorsement of the cannabis industry, Styles P, boasts of a net worth of $2 million. Rising to fame as a member of the hip-hop group The Lox, Styles has diversified his wealth through a solo career, collaborations, and entrepreneurial ventures such as juice bars.

Starting with the breakthrough success of The Lox's debut album, "Money, Power & Respect," the rapper earned most of his money from music. His solo career, marked by albums like "A Gangster and a Gentleman" and "Time is Money," further contributed to his financial surge. He was also part of Lox's reunion projects, including "The Trinity" and "Filthy America… It's Beautiful."

Collaborative releases, including "The Green Ghost Project" and "Vibes," showcased the artist's collaborative skills. Styles turned author and released his novel "Invincible" in 2010. One year later, he opened a juice bar called Juices for Life for low-income neighbourhoods and participated in reality TV shows, featuring in "Marriage Boot Camp" and the Showtime documentary series "Everything's Gonna Be All White."

Beyond his juice bar chain, he has introduced "Phantom Farms," a line of health supplements, and "Farmacy for Life," an apparel business. Styles openly shares his health journey, emphasizing a commitment to a plant-based diet and embracing a mindful approach to overall wellness.

Born on November 28, 1974, in the Queens borough of New York City, Styles' real name is David Styles. His mother is South African and his father is Jamaican. After his parents' divorce, Styles and his younger brother, Gary, moved to Yonkers with their mother. In the summer of 1995, Styles got married to Adjua.

In 2001, the rapper's life took an unexpected turn when his brother died in a car accident. A year later, he faced legal troubles, serving an eight-month sentence for a nightclub brawl. In 2015, Tai, Styles' stepchild from his wife's previous relationship, tragically died by suicide. He has been vocal about his views, publicly denouncing Black Lives Matter and endorsing Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

In 2022, Styles earned a Grammy Awards nomination for Album of the Year for his work on "Donda," contributing to his noteworthy musical career and highlighting his influence on the industry. Back in 2003, he received a nomination for an MTV Video Music Award for Best Female Video for the song "Jenny from the Block," a collaborative effort with Jennifer Lopez and Jadakiss.

Is Styles P an advocate for mental health awareness?

Yes, Styles P is an advocate for mental health awareness, openly discussing his struggles with depression and encouraging others in the hip-hop community to prioritize their well-being.

Does Styles P own a record label?

Yes, Styles P is the founder of D-Block Records, his record label that has provided a platform for talented artists to showcase their music, releasing several successful projects over the years.

Has Styles P ventured into acting?

Yes, Styles P has explored acting and showcased his charismatic presence on the silver screen, appearing in films like "State Property" and "Killa Season."

