ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Freezing your child’s credit might be a wise step to protect their future — here's what you should know

You can block fraudsters from using your child’s SSN and other personal information by freezing their credit file.
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Source: Getty Images | Halfpoint Images (Representative)
Source: Getty Images | Halfpoint Images (Representative)

It’s hard to imagine that a 10-year-old would take out a car loan or apply for a credit card. However, identity thieves could steal your child’s personal information and attempt to borrow money. You wouldn’t know that your child’s identity had been stolen until they're old enough to apply for their own loan and are denied for a bad credit history. You can block fraudsters from using your child’s Social Security number (SSN) and other personal information by freezing their credit file. Keep reading for all the details.

Freezing your child’s credit report is probably a smart thing to do. It’s a relatively straightforward process, doesn’t cost anything, and won’t affect their credit score.

Without freezing your child’s credit report, thieves who get a hold of the child’s SSN can use it to create fake identities with which they can take out loans and credit cards they never plan to repay. So, your child’s credit can be destroyed before they even apply for their own credit card or loan when they turn 18.

 

Getty Images Credit: ArtistGNDphotography (Representative)
Getty Images Credit: ArtistGNDphotography (Representative)

How do credit freezes work?

All three major credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion — provide tools to enable you to freeze the credit files of a child aged 15 or younger. Your child can choose to lift the credit freeze when they turn 16. Children aged 16 and 17 can request their own credit freeze.

An identity thief
Source: Getty Images

You usually have to provide a written request to the credit bureaus to place a freeze on your child’s credit. You’ll also have to provide documentation, including:

  • Proof that you have the authority to act on the child’s behalf

  • Proof confirming your identity and the child’s identity. This can be a Social Security card, a copy of a birth certificate, or a copy of a driver’s license.

 

It typically takes about three to five business days for a credit report freeze to go into effect. You should freeze your child’s credit with all three credit bureaus to ensure that your child’s identity is fully protected.

Why should you freeze your child’s credit?

Once your child’s credit file is frozen, banks and other lending institutions can’t access their credit history. A lender isn’t going to give money if they can’t access the borrower’s credit, so the fraudster is blocked from taking out loans or credit cards with your child’s information.

An identity thief using a laptop
Source: Getty Images

What is the downside of freezing your credit?

 

There aren’t many downsides to freezing your child’s credit. Getting the necessary paperwork together may be a hassle, but once it’s done, you can rest easy knowing your child's credit is protected.

However, a credit freeze doesn’t protect you from thieves stealing your child’s SSN and using it for other purposes that don’t require a credit report. Therefore, you should still take precautions to help prevent that information from getting into the wrong hands.

How do I tell my child’s identity has been stolen?

If you’re getting pre-approved credit card offers addressed to a minor child in your home, there’s a good chance their identity has been stolen. You can check with the credit bureaus to see if a credit file exists in your child’s name. There shouldn’t be one. If there is, someone used your child’s information to apply for credit.

This article originally appeared 17 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Freezing your child’s credit might be a wise step to protect their future — here's what you should know
PERSONAL FINANCE
Freezing your child’s credit might be a wise step to protect their future — here's what you should know
You can block fraudsters from using your child’s SSN and other personal information by freezing their credit file.
6 hours ago
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
PERSONAL FINANCE
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
An obvious perk of having a home with a driveway is the extra space. If you want to make some extra cash, here's how to rent out your driveway.
1 day ago
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
TikTok creator Lindsay wasn't happy with Cuban asking the working class to cut down on happiness.
2 days ago
Michigan woman almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize — all because the email ended up in spam
PERSONAL FINANCE
Michigan woman almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize — all because the email ended up in spam
She will now be checking her spam folder more frequently.
2 days ago
Man who found a 'super cool' $5 bill was stunned when people told him its value could 'skyrocket'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man who found a 'super cool' $5 bill was stunned when people told him its value could 'skyrocket'
The bill with a printing error could multiply in value if it grabs collectors' attention.
2 days ago
Jason Derulo once left a tip so big on his $5,000 meal it covered the waiter’s semester of college
PERSONAL FINANCE
Jason Derulo once left a tip so big on his $5,000 meal it covered the waiter’s semester of college
While some celebrities are infamous for being stingy, Derulo is known to be a generous tipper.
4 days ago
Bank accidentally deposits $92 million in customer's account but her happiness was short-lived
PERSONAL FINANCE
Bank accidentally deposits $92 million in customer's account but her happiness was short-lived
"They say money can't buy happiness, but Maybank knows how to buy frustration," she said.
5 days ago
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
PERSONAL FINANCE
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
While there could be millions of such pairs out there, only nine sets have been found so far.
6 days ago
Woman warned her Social Security Number would be ‘revoked' in email — one key detail exposed the scam
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman warned her Social Security Number would be ‘revoked' in email — one key detail exposed the scam
"Scammers exploit fear and confusion to make money," she said.
6 days ago
Millennials are embracing this bizarre 'no phone' spending habit that just doesn't work for Gen Z
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millennials are embracing this bizarre 'no phone' spending habit that just doesn't work for Gen Z
Social media users suggest that this habit is a clear giveaway of someone's age.
6 days ago
Man who ate only simple meals for 21 years saves $900,000 to retire early, but it doesn't go as planned
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man who ate only simple meals for 21 years saves $900,000 to retire early, but it doesn't go as planned
The man who cooked potatoes on a car windshield failed despite achieving his life's mission
Sep 11, 2024
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
PERSONAL FINANCE
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
Robert Reich, an admitted Baby Boomer, and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration took to the Internet to explain this discrepancy.
Sep 10, 2024
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
WALMART
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
The TikToker reordered the same items he bought two years ago on Walmart's app.
Sep 10, 2024
Bank rejects woman's debit card with Terry Crews' face on it. He approved with the most sassy response
PERSONAL FINANCE
Bank rejects woman's debit card with Terry Crews' face on it. He approved with the most sassy response
Sometimes a stern look from Terry Crews is all that's needed to stop people from overspending.
Sep 6, 2024
Frugal girl who spent $1.40 a day on her food saved enough to buy 3 houses and a cat cafe by 34
PERSONAL FINANCE
Frugal girl who spent $1.40 a day on her food saved enough to buy 3 houses and a cat cafe by 34
Her motivation for living frugally, she explained, was to help stray cats.
Sep 6, 2024
Stay-at-home wife lists the 'worst things' about marrying a millionaire and we feel so sorry for her
PERSONAL FINANCE
Stay-at-home wife lists the 'worst things' about marrying a millionaire and we feel so sorry for her
Viewers were having none of it as several called her out for being "ungrateful."
Sep 5, 2024
People are sharing phrases that only rich people use in conversations and some of them are spot on
PERSONAL FINANCE
People are sharing phrases that only rich people use in conversations and some of them are spot on
Some also said that it isn't about what rich people say, it's about what they don't.
Sep 5, 2024
Woman who makes $16 an hour explains how she bought her first home at 23 with a mortgage lender
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman who makes $16 an hour explains how she bought her first home at 23 with a mortgage lender
TikTok creator Jennifer claims she did it with no savings but proper guidance.
Sep 4, 2024
Rich people’s couches don’t touch the wall? Experts weigh in on new sofa placement theory
PERSONAL FINANCE
Rich people’s couches don’t touch the wall? Experts weigh in on new sofa placement theory
Both TikTok users and industry experts seem to be the torn on the subject.
Sep 3, 2024
Man wakes up to find $89 million in trading account. His fortune didn't last long, thanks to his honesty
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man wakes up to find $89 million in trading account. His fortune didn't last long, thanks to his honesty
Daniel Levene woke up one morning and found out he was an accidental millionaire.
Sep 2, 2024