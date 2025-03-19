'Famil Feud' contestant argues with Steve Harvey about fashion — it doesn't end well for him

Steve Harvey is one of the most fashionable hosts on television today with his iconic suits.

Steve Harvey isn't just known for his quick wit and inimitable expressions, the “Family Feud” host is also consistently dressed in the most well-crafted outfits. Although Havey doesn't argue much with contestants on answers, he definitely won't let anyone school him on style. So when a contestant on the show argued with him about fashion, it didn’t take the 68-year-old long to put them in their place.

During the game, Harvey asked the contestant a survey question that was, “Name the country that produces the most exciting clothing fashions.” Anna from the Bearden family was the first to the buzzer and she said Italy. It was the second answer on the board. Her opponent got a shot at giving the number 1 answer but he wasn’t able to come up with anything. Anna decided to carry on playing and Harvey made his way to the Bearden family's table. Next up was a man named Jacob, who said, “I’m gonna go with India.” Harvey seemed surprised that the contestant chose that as an answer, but Jacob, however, stood by his answer. “You know with the Hindu garb and everything. It looks cool, it’s very colorful,” he added.

The host, however, still wasn’t convinced. “Oh okay, great,” he said. “It’s up there,” the contestant retorted. “No, it’s not,” Harvey said. “We’ll see,” Jacob replied following which he received a judgmental look from the host. It turned out that the host was right about the answer and so he gave the contestant a look that kind of said ‘I told you so.’ “You were right, Steve,” Jacob said as he conceded defeat to the 68-year-old.

Screenshot of Steve Harvey giving a judgmental look to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The game, however, was not yet over. The Beardens still had two strikes and three answers to guess. The next person to answer was a woman named Robin. She said the United States of America which was the fourth answer on the board. It was then Verlan’s chance, and he said France. That was the top answer on the board. Katie was the next one and she said China which was also correct, and this won the game for her family.

While India was not on the board, some fans still believed that the country does indeed have some colorful and fashionable clothing. They took to the comments on YouTube to express their opinion. “I mean, the guy was right about India beautiful colors and patterns,” one user commented. “Steve needs to visit India. What makes him think otherwise??” asked another. “I would have gone for India a million times before I would go for China,” one comment said.

Most of the answers on the board were the names of countries where people always believed to have good clothing. The secret to being successful on “Family Feud” is to be in tune with what the masses believe to be true.