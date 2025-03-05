ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey made Bob Barker do one thing he's never done before in his career

Bob Barker also made a brief come back as host years after his retirement from the show.
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and Bob Barker on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Facebook | The Price is Right)

Bob Barker was probably one of the most legendary hosts on TV during his stint on “The Price is Right” because he was up for doing almost anything on air. The army veteran turned host became a fan-favorite during his era, and it took his successor Drew Carey some time to win over the those who had grown up watching Barker. Even after his retirement, Barker once appeared on the show alongside Carey and did something he had never done before.

It was the former host’s 90th birthday, and the showrunners decided to make him announce the name of a contestant who would ‘come on down’ to Contestants’ Row. “You know it’s Bob Barker’s 90th birthday today. So we’re going to let him do something on The Price is Right that he has never done before. Bob Barker, who is the next contestant on The Price is Right,” Carey said before the camera panned to show the former host.

 

Barker was stationed at the announcer’s position alongside George Gray and said, “Take it away.” The then 90-year-old announced the name of a contestant named Evelyn and told her, “Come on down. You’re the next contestant on The Price is Right.” Being called to Contestants’ Row is a big deal, but to have someone as legendary as Barker announce your name is incredible.

Fans loved the moment and paid their respects to the late, great former host. “Evelyn Roper will go down in history as the only contestant to have EVER been called to 'Come on Down' by Bob Barker,” one user named @robertdubs9466 commented. “Barker was definitely the ringmaster of the greatest game show on earth RIP Bob,” quipped another user named @goldeneve.

 

Announcing is not the only thing that Barker has done on “The Price is Right” since his retirement. He even made a brief comeback as a host for an episode. It was an April Fool’s Day joke pulled off by the showrunners, which was successful in getting fans excited. The announcer called out Drew Carey’s name as he introduced the host, but it was Barker who walked out. The reaction that he got from the studio audience that day simply cannot be put into words.

Barker was quite old by this point but was full of gratitude when he heard the reception. He thanked the fans before bowing to them, as the audience was on its feet. He then added, “Thank you. What a welcome! I have never had never had a welcome like that.”

 

Long-time fans of the show loved the moment, and it showed in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Glad to see Bob Barker still got it!, Hit me right in the feels after seeing this clip,” one user commented. “I'm not going to lie, it was great to see Bob Barker do this all over again! 91 years of age, and he hasn't lost a step ever since he retired about 8 years ago! In layman's terms, HE'S STILL GOT IT!” exclaimed another.

