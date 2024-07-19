This Airbnb 'hack' can save you a lot of money. But travel experts reveal why you should avoid

Travel expert Anna lists out five fascinating reasons to avoid the hack.

TikTok has become one treasure trove of hacks. While thousands of videos are shared every day, only some go as viral as the Airbnb hack shared by the creator Anna (@annathingbutanimals), who calls herself a vegan traveler. While Anna claims her hack can save thousands, travel experts have urged people to not follow it.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @annathingbutanimals

In her video, which has millions of views, Anna said that whenever she books an accommodation via Airbnb, she saves the phone number of the owners/hosts of the properties. She then explains that the next time she travels to the same place or nearby, she simply calls the owner, bypassing Airbnb.

She says owners are more willing to take guests whom they have previously hosted and they may even provide better deals. Anna's hack does hold merit as the amount paid to Airbnb includes additional taxes and fees.

However, travel expert Joshua Rasia has urged users to bear the extra cost, as it may be necessary. He mentioned six reasons to avoid the hack.

Travelers won't get any confirmation or assistance

Rasia says that without an official confirmation from Airbnb, there's no guarantee of the booking. The host may cancel at the last moment and travellers may find themselves stranded without a stay. Rasia warns that travelers may arrive at the location to find out that the property has been given to someone who paid more.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by SEO Galaxy

Rasia adds that there would be no customer service to assist them. "This would even lead to bigger problems for disputes over damages to the room as you don’t have any confirmation on that." Rasia says in the report. Furthermore, Airbnb's AirCover for guests won't be available as well.

Rasia warns that paying the host directly, especially in cash, increases the risk of scams. He says that a host could take the money and then refuse accommodation, leaving guests with no official option to claim a refund.

Depending on the place, Rasia says travelers may find little to no help from the local authorities. Or even worse, the host may ask the guests to leave as no one can confirm a cash payment. Thus, he says saving the extra taxes and fees may not be worth the risk.

Airbnb may suspend or delete accounts that violate terms of service which includes making deals outside the platform. Thus, the viral hack may limit or completely void travelers' access to Airbnb in the future.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm

While the creator's overlay text sarcastically reads that the hack feels illegal, it might be true in some cases. Rasia says that in some jurisdictions, it may be illegal to rent properties outside of approved platforms and it could potentially expose travellers to legal action. "These issues can lead to a lot of expenses and a few months of lawyers and stress," Rasia warns.

As a global platform, Airbnb implements several measures to ensure the safety of guests. They conduct host verification, offer round-the-clock assistance, provide insurance, and more. However, when travelers bypass the platform, they lose all the safety assurances, putting their personal safety at risk. Hosts may look to take advantage of guests or invade their privacy.