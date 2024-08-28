Crypto platform mistakenly sends woman $10 million instead of $100 refund. It didn't end well for her

The woman had already used the money to buy a mansion for her sister.

Crypto.com, which hired Matt Damon as a frontman for its Super Bowl commercial last year, has accidentally sent $10m to an Australian woman, and now they want it back. The platform originally wanted to send a $100 refund to Thevamanogari Manivel in May 2021, but sent $10,474,143. According to New.com.au, the woman used the money to buy a mansion for her sister in Melbourne.

Image Source: Getty Images | David McNew

After more than seven months, the company realized the error during the company audit. "Extraordinarily, the plaintiffs allegedly did not realize this significant error until some seven months later, in late December 2021," James Elliot, the Victorian Supreme Court judge, wrote in a court ruling.

Recently, the company won a court ruling that ordered the defendants to repay every single dime and to cover the legal expenses incurred. This also included a 10 percent interest, valuing $27,369.64.

The platform which filed the court papers in February managed to freeze Manivel’s account and yet a majority of the money had already been dispersed to her sister and the five others named in the legal filing.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Towfiqu barbhuiya

Manivel's sister had no choice but to sell the house while also being required to pay interest on the money taken. According to the reports, the platform couldn't reach Manivel and the others involved about the remaining funds.

Crypto.com made headlines when they released an ad starring Damon declaring "Fortune favors the brave." This ad was soon the subject of intense mockery after the crypto markets took a hit. Back in June, the company said that it would be sacking 260 of its employees due to the cryptocurrency market downturn, but the Verge reported the company had quietly laid off many more, and not told other staff.

This downturn comes after the AFL announced a five-year partnership with Crypto.com. "We are well financed, and these are multiyear contracts, which will continue to play a crucial role in our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency," a spokesperson said, via The Guardian.

😂 #Crypto (.) com accidentally transfers $10.5m to woman instead of $100.



It’s now been revealed the company accidentally transferred $10.5 million to a woman in Melbourne Australia, when she was seeking a $100 refund. pic.twitter.com/jvbdnqBDda — Cryptocurrency Inside (@Crypto_Inside_) August 30, 2022

According to NOGLaw, the court is often reluctant to allow parties to recover if the overpayment especially if it's a result of willful ignorance and lack of due diligence. However, there are many ways in which the companies can get back the money in case of an overpayment. HCRLaw says that in case of "unjust enrichment," the court will help the company to claim their money and demand a return.

However, in case the company that has overpaid does not reach out to the court or the recipient in the coming six years, then there's a good chance that the person who has received the money may be able to keep it. This is why, companies need to invest in robust systems to check whether the payment and account details are correct while making payments. Another way in which companies can secure themselves is by investing in insurance.