ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake

Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots show the woman saying that buying her dream car was "not worth it" (Cover image source: TikTok | @theblaiseyarnold)
Screenshots show the woman saying that buying her dream car was "not worth it" (Cover image source: TikTok | @theblaiseyarnold)

To buy or not to buy is the real dilemma when getting a new car, and adding to the confusion is the car salesman whose only motto is to get you to dole out more money. Something similar happened to TikTok user Blaisey (@theblaiseyarnold), who loved a Chevy Tahoe so much that she ended up paying $1,400 a month for the car. For that price, she could have easily gotten her hands on a Tesla Model S or even the 2024 BMW M3.  As per Blaisey, she got her Tahoe, which was her dream car, for an astounding $84,000 and the highest-end Tahoe retails for $76,000 MSRP which can be brought down via negotiation.

TikTok | theblaiseyarnold
Screenshot showing the woman with her Tahoe (Image source: TikTok | theblaiseyarnold)

Later, Blaisey bought a new car, an Audi Q7 this time, and took to the platform to tell her viewers how she bought the car all in cash. Blaisey still had the Tahoe at this point and said that she would no longer pay the car payments, and didn't care if it got repossessed. In the video, she also talked about the GAP insurance which will cover the remaining amount that she owed on the car while she could have simply let the vehicle get wrecked and just pay the insurance deductible and not have to worry about the car payment any longer.

TikTok | MaterialGlue321
A comment on the financial decisions made by the woman (Image source: TikTok | MaterialGlue321)

Responding to her statement many viewers took to the video to express their disbelief in her discussion surrounding insurance fraud. To make matters worse, the Audi Q7 that she owned, already had more than 100,000 miles on it, which also baffled some of the users with one viewer Sara writing, "Mmm I'm no car expert nor the brightest apple on the tree but 100,000 miles? You bought a used car with 100,000 miles?" while other talked about their purchases which made a lot more sense to them. "Got my 08 Cadillac Escalade with 100K miles, we traded it off at 300K was running fine still. Have a 15 Cadillac Escalade I got with 87K miles currently had 160K miles no issues," wrote Samantha Rein.

Stacy Isaacs
A user asking the woman about her credit score in the comments (Image source: TikTok | Stacy Isaacs)

Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month. She has now paid off around $10,000 in actual payments towards the car's primary balance. This was made possible through compound interest which means that even after paying $50,000 she was down by just that $10,000.

@theblaiseyarnold 🙃 #tahoe #fyp #foryou #newcar ♬ original sound - B L A I S E Y 🤍

 

"So three years ago, I bought my Tahoe for a lot of money, and I love this car, there was nothing wrong with it, it was perfect, it was my dream car and I absolutely loved it, but I messed up three years ago when I bought it, so that the $84,000 is now still at a balance of about $74,000, and that blows my mind that I paid $50,000 into this and have only paid off $10,000 of the balance, " she said. "I could be using that money towards so many other things," she continued, further adding that she thinks getting the Tahoe was ultimately not worth it. 

For more such content, follow (@theblaiseyarnold), on TikTok.

This article originally appeared 7 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
4 hours ago
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
A study highlighted the alarming number of bacteria found on a large package from Amazon.
12 hours ago
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
COSTCO
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
So far the recall hasn't been directly linked to the salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from another brand.
15 hours ago
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
ECONOMY & WORK
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
The employer was overwhelmed after learning about the struggles of his employees.
16 hours ago
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
1 day ago
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
The transit worker and her husband still haven't decided what they intend to do with the winnings.
1 day ago
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
ECONOMY & WORK
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
Vanna White herself feels that Maggie Sajak has her father's charm and can be a fitting replacement for her.
1 day ago
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
Markle had even shared that she wasn't fond of her stint as the "Briefcase Girl" on the show.
2 days ago
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
The photographer also charged extra to edit the pictures although he too had missed the flaw.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost loses her balance after finding out value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost loses her balance after finding out value of her family heirloom
The woman revealed that her aunt received the artwork as a gift to thank her for a pillow.
3 days ago
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit abruptly.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit abruptly.
At the peak of his career, Jones reportedly made over $7 million in one season of "Two and a Half Men"
5 days ago
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
While it's not clear if Jay-Z was describing a hypothetical situation or a real one, the clip gained enough traction.
5 days ago
Struggling cashier offers free meal to stranger with just $1. Her kindness led to an unexpected reward.
ECONOMY & WORK
Struggling cashier offers free meal to stranger with just $1. Her kindness led to an unexpected reward.
The content creator also started a GoFundMe page for the cashier to raise more money to reward her.
6 days ago
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
ECONOMY & WORK
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
The celebrity wanted to help women in the criminal justice system who face unique challenges.
Nov 27, 2024
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
The rapper says people can find all the wisdom in his music.
Nov 27, 2024
His company mistakenly ended up paying him 330 times his salary. He did what anyone would do.
ECONOMY & WORK
His company mistakenly ended up paying him 330 times his salary. He did what anyone would do.
The man, who bagged over $180,000 due to an HR error, was told to return the money, but he had other plans.
Nov 25, 2024
Host Drew Carey's staggering paycheck per episode clearly shows 'The Price Is Right' for him
ECONOMY & WORK
Host Drew Carey's staggering paycheck per episode clearly shows 'The Price Is Right' for him
Before he joined 'The Price is Right' Carey also played a fictionalized version of himself in a show.
Nov 24, 2024
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
The large rock was later marked as a national treasure of Romania and placed in a museum.
Nov 24, 2024
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
ECONOMY & WORK
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
Despite numerous warnings, '1234' remains the most common four digit passcode.
Nov 24, 2024
How much do 'The Voice' judges earn? Surprisingly, the highest paid isn't who you think
ECONOMY & WORK
How much do 'The Voice' judges earn? Surprisingly, the highest paid isn't who you think
The line up of coaches on the show includes some of the most iconic names in the music industry.
Nov 23, 2024