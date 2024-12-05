ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.

The person who originally listed the property later explained the logic behind the design.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Naveendran approaching the house and the toilet seat (Cover image source: YouTube | Nero Naveendran)
Screenshots showing Naveendran approaching the house and the toilet seat (Cover image source: YouTube | Nero Naveendran)

Social media is a place where people can raise money to pay off their debt as part of a trend and post about rising rent as well as mortgage rates. But it's also a space where expensive houses and weird things that rich people do, also gain attention. One such video was shared by a Canadian realtor and content creator, Nero Naveendran (@realtor.nero) who was promoting an eight-foot-wide tiny house worth a whopping $1.95 million. Although the price was high for a tiny home, viewers were even more shocked by the bizarre placement of the toilet in the house.

Screenshots of the video tour of the house (Image source: TikTok/@realtor.nero)
Screenshots of the video tour of the house (Image source: TikTok/@realtor.nero)

This is What $1.95 Million Gets You in Toronto

Back in 2022, the footage of the unique property in Toronto, Canada, became a source of amusement for TikTok viewers across the globe. At first, the video seemed like a normal tour of a not-so-normal house. From the outside, the home appeared to have a super-slim design with rooms stacked on each other. 

Screenshots showing the living room and balcony of the slim house (Image source: TikTok/@realtor.nero)
Screenshots showing the living room and balcony of the slim house (Image source: TikTok/@realtor.nero)

The realtor took the viewers through the house showing the living room, the kitchen, and the balcony, all on different floors and everything looked small but normal until the cameraman entered the bedroom. In the end, the camera panned to show one corner where viewers could see a toilet seat mounted on the wall, right in the middle of the bedroom.

Screenshots showing the toilet seat placed in the bedroom (Image source: TikTok/@realtor.nero)
Screenshots showing the toilet seat placed in the bedroom (Image source: TikTok/@realtor.nero)

This, naturally baffled social media users who couldn't wrap their heads around the design element. "Would've looked nice if that toilet wasn't beside the bed lol," @ctebayo_ commented.  "That toilet in the bedroom, open concept," another user @undtaping joked. 

 

Keven Trudel of Real Estate Bay Realty, who originally listed the property, went on to explain the reason behind the toilet's position to a local news outlet Nexstar. Trudel admitted that the toilet unintentionally became the talking point of the house but the reason for its placement was rather simple. He said that the homeowner built the property for only himself, and never planned to sell it off. Since he intended to stay at the house all alone, the owner never thought of walling off the toilet.

Representative image of a toilet seat ( Image source: Freepik | Photoangel)
Representative image of a toilet seat ( Image source: Freepik | Photoangel)

Trudel added that the original plan was to separate the toilet with a wall, but the owner was against the idea. That being said, the realtor mentioned that the owner was open to building a wall if the buyer asked for the toilet to be separated. While the placement of the toilet was addressed, viewers had another big problem with the listing. Many were unhappy with the pricing of the property as it was built with three separate units on a plot that was only 12.5 feet wide. 

"For almost 2 mill I’d expect it to have 16 rooms, 10 bathrooms, to be able to levitate, be able to drive the house, and be its own state," user @beeliketht commented.

Screenshot of a comment complaining about the price (Image source: TikTok/@steviec0001)
Screenshot of a comment complaining about the price (Image source: TikTok/@steviec0001)

"Are you trying to make people not want to move to Toronto? Maybe this man is just trying to make it look undesirable and cheaper for himself," @timesarrowo added. 

@realtor.nero Do you think it’s worth it? 🤔 #luxuryhomes #luxuryrealestate #torontotiktok #torontorealestate #torontorealestate #canadarealestate #realestatetiktok #torontorealtor ♬ Girls Want Girls - Drake

 

For more updates and real estate content, follow @realtor.nero on TikTok.

