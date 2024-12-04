ECONOMY & WORK
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.

The employer was overwhelmed after learning about the struggles of his employees.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the undercover boss Mitchell Modell with the worker Angel (Cover image sources: YouTube | Top Trending)
Screenshots showing the undercover boss Mitchell Modell with the worker Angel (Cover image sources: YouTube | Top Trending)

Among shows related to entrepreneurship and the American dream, Channel 4’s "Undercover Boss" stands out for its concept where executives of big firms covertly enter their own workforce to see if things are functioning. In a special episode of the show, the CEO and president of Modell's Sporting Goods, Mitchell Modell decided to shave his head, put on a mustache, and work as an employee at his store.

While it was supposed to be a fun experience, Modell came across a tenacious worker who won his heart with her attitude and work ethic. When he learned that the worker was struggling financially and did not have a roof over her head, he decided to turn things around for her.

Modell's CEO Mitchell Modell at Tony Robbins' Birthday celebration (Image source: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for DuJour)
Modell's CEO Mitchell Modell at Tony Robbins' Birthday celebration (Image source: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for DuJour)

The Boss Delivers a Miracle

According to a story shared by Goodis, the employee named Angel, previously worked at a restaurant at the age of 25. However, she was unable to work in the later stages of her pregnancy and eventually lost her job. Pregnant and cash-strapped, Angel had no option other than to move into a homeless shelter. When she got a job as an associate at Modell's Sporting Goods, she was still living in the shelter with three children.

Screenshot showing Angel (Image source: YouTube/Top Trending)
Screenshot showing Angel talking to the undercover boss (Image source: YouTube/Top Trending)

In the episode of "Undercover Boss", Modell joined the workers as a trainee named "Joey". Throughout his “training,” Modell was struck by Angel’s enthusiasm and customer service skills. “My first impression with Angel is that I’m blown away,” Modell said in the episode. He explained that Angel understood the importance of good customer service, something he as a CEO appreciated a lot.

Screenshot showing Angel training Mitchell Modell (Joey) (Image source: YouTube/Top Trending)
Screenshot showing Angel training Mitchell Modell (Joey) (Image source: YouTube/Top Trending)

Furthermore, when 'Joey' told Angel that he applied for a job at Modell’s after his pizza shop shut down, her response wowed the undercover CEO. “Joey I think you’re very brave,” Angel said. She went on to console him by sharing how the ups and downs in life are fleeting and as long as he had the drive to push on, he would be fine. Angel then shared some of the struggles that she had to overcome in life, to encourage the new trainee to work hard and turn his life around. This profoundly moved Modell who was left emotional after learning how much some of his employees have to endure and sacrifice in life.

A Life-Changing Moment

At the end of the episode, Modell revealed to Angel that he was the CEO of the company. He shared that he was impressed by Angel's attitude in life and her work at the store, so he wanted to promote her to assistant manager. As per the publication, it meant she would get an annual raise of $14,000, but, that wasn't all.

Screenshot of Mitchell Modell hugging his employee (Image source: YouTube/Top Trending)
Screenshot of Mitchell Modell hugging his employee (Image source: YouTube/Top Trending)

Modell shared that it deeply disturbed him to think that every day Angel has to go back to the homeless shelter. Desperate to move her out of there, Modell presented the associate with a  $250,000 check and said, “I want you to move out of there immediately, like tonight.” He also set Angel up with a financial advisor and told her that the taxes were already taken care of.

 

Angel was shell-shocked after realizing how much the value of the gift was. She shared that she had three amazing little reasons for her children to be excited about a new chapter in life.

