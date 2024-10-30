ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' tiny home that costs just $1,000 — and it's very easy to install

Amazon's housing units come with both sun protection as well as rain and moisture resistance.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Mother and daughter standing outside a tiny house in a yard | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)
Mother and daughter standing outside a tiny house in a yard | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

The struggle to afford rent and rising housing prices in the U.S. has convinced Americans to adopt a minimalistic way of life. This has led to a surge in the demand for tiny homes and major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot have joined the fray to offer the most affordable options. These small, ready-to-assemble housing units are also popular among others who are simply thinking about the planet and taking baby steps towards living a more sustainable lifestyle. Hence Amazon has come up with a new ready-to-move-in version of the tiny home, which is available for just $1,000.

A tiny house with large glass windows, sits in the backyard, surrounded by a wooden fence and trees | (Image Source: Getty Images | Mireya Acierto)
A tiny house with large glass windows, sits in the backyard, surrounded by a wooden fence and trees | (Image Source: Getty Images | Mireya Acierto)

Amazon's listing describes the house as a "high-quality" living unit, which also has sun protection, along with rain and moisture resistance, making it a great option for a guest house as well, according to The US Sun. It is "easy to install" with the base material being metal, with an alloy steel on the frame. The mobile home features different rooms and even windows which means it's perfectly lit during the day.

 

The home can also hold bikes and other outdoor tools. The home weighs quite a lot at around 1,000 pounds. The home can also serve the purpose of a guest house for those who don't have enough space for people who are staying over. Amazon also says that the house will be delivered to customers within a few days. Like Amazon, Walmart has also begun selling tiny homes with one bedroom, which also features a spacious floor plan. The compact home which is a 9-by-20-foot “expandable prefab house” is pretty expensive compared to Amazon's current offering. It will cost a person somewhere around $15,000.

In addition to Walmart and Amazon, Home Depot has also started selling tiny homes with ready-to-assemble units priced at $22,999, according to International Business Times. When buying a tiny home, there are a few things that you should keep in mind starting with the weight of the home. While tiny homes are generally mobile, it can still be pretty difficult to move the home around if it's very heavy. According to Go Down Size, the weight of the tiny home should ideally be below 14,000 pounds. The average weight of a tiny house is 10,000 pounds.

Young woman having tea in her tiny house | (Image Source: Getty Images | Tony Anderson)
Young woman having tea in her tiny house | (Image Source: Getty Images | Tony Anderson)

Next, buyers should also consider getting power and water like any traditional home. When it comes to the water supply, that usually depends on the city. It's also very important to consider the size of the family and lifestyle. One could also look for a community of tiny homes and set up a base there. For these communities, the outdoors becomes an extension of their house. They typically spend a lot of time barbecuing, gardening, or working remotely outside. So if a buyer is comfortable living this life, then it might be a good idea to invest in a tiny home, especially if it comes at a price tag of just $1,000 like the one being offered by Amazon.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' tiny home that costs just $1,000 — and it's very easy to install
PERSONAL FINANCE
Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' tiny home that costs just $1,000 — and it's very easy to install
Amazon's housing units come with both sun protection as well as rain and moisture resistance.
4 hours ago
A Tesla owner shared their first 12-month electric bill and the fee has left people in disbelief
PERSONAL FINANCE
A Tesla owner shared their first 12-month electric bill and the fee has left people in disbelief
Although the innovative charging system can help EV owners save a lot of money, its installation costs are high.
6 days ago
Famous attorney Ali Razavi pledges $25,000 to support Chapman University Fowler School of Law
PERSONAL FINANCE
Famous attorney Ali Razavi pledges $25,000 to support Chapman University Fowler School of Law
His success in the legal field has inspired him to give back and support programs that shaped his early career.
6 days ago
American woman flies to Turkey for $810 full-body scan — says it would've cost her 'zillions' in US
PERSONAL FINANCE
American woman flies to Turkey for $810 full-body scan — says it would've cost her 'zillions' in US
"It was the greatest thing I have ever done for my health and bank account," she added.
6 days ago
Mom-of-three spends 10 years and $20,000 to prepare for doomsday. Now, she's even training her kids
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mom-of-three spends 10 years and $20,000 to prepare for doomsday. Now, she's even training her kids
She has considered every possibility from natural calamities to civil unrest while preparing.
Oct 19, 2024
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
The man later clarified that his purpose wasn't to make money at all.
Oct 19, 2024
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
He got offers within minutes from collectors who were ready to pay whatever he asked for.
Oct 19, 2024
Student mistakenly gets $1 million instead of $100 in financial aid. Her next 73 days were unreal
PERSONAL FINANCE
Student mistakenly gets $1 million instead of $100 in financial aid. Her next 73 days were unreal
The student also began flashing the cash to her closest friends and began drinking expensive whisky with them.
Oct 13, 2024
Woman shops in the world's most expensive supermarket — her jaw dropped when she saw the price of berries
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman shops in the world's most expensive supermarket — her jaw dropped when she saw the price of berries
The TikTok content creator and her friend guessed that the price would be higher than average but still got it wrong.
Oct 12, 2024
Costco is putting an end to shared membership by making a change that could redefine how you shop
COSTCO
Costco is putting an end to shared membership by making a change that could redefine how you shop
Costco has introduced the measures along with the first increase in its membership fees since 2017.
Oct 10, 2024
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
The Maserati driving kid has shared several videos on TikTok showing off her money collections.
Oct 2, 2024
You could open a profitable Chick-fil-A franchise with just $10,000 but be aware of these key details
PERSONAL FINANCE
You could open a profitable Chick-fil-A franchise with just $10,000 but be aware of these key details
There are several reasons why it only costs $10,000 to open a Chick-fil-A location. Keep reading to learn about all the details.
Sep 29, 2024
Finance expert Dave Ramsey swears by these 3 secret money tips to build wealth faster than ever
PERSONAL FINANCE
Finance expert Dave Ramsey swears by these 3 secret money tips to build wealth faster than ever
Here are three key learnings from the radio host, bestselling author, and personal finance expert's money secrets.
Sep 26, 2024
Planning to buy a new vehicle? Here are insider tips to successfully negotiate a car loan
PERSONAL FINANCE
Planning to buy a new vehicle? Here are insider tips to successfully negotiate a car loan
Buying a car is a major financial investment and that's why you should know how to negotiate a car loan before you go to the dealership.
Sep 23, 2024
Selling your rental property? Here are the key questions you need to ask yourself first
PERSONAL FINANCE
Selling your rental property? Here are the key questions you need to ask yourself first
If you've invested in rental property, you should consider multiple factors when deciding whether it's the best time to sell.
Sep 22, 2024
If you get a text message asking to buy your house, it's likely a scam — know the warning signs
PERSONAL FINANCE
If you get a text message asking to buy your house, it's likely a scam — know the warning signs
The real estate market may have cooled a little, but if you received a text message asking to buy your house, you may want to investigate.
Sep 21, 2024
Lottery winner cleverly hides $30 million jackpot from his wife and child so they don't become lazy
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lottery winner cleverly hides $30 million jackpot from his wife and child so they don't become lazy
The man dressed in a cartoon costume during the cheque presentation ceremony to protect his identity.
Sep 20, 2024
Freezing your child’s credit might be a wise step to protect their future — here's what you should know
PERSONAL FINANCE
Freezing your child’s credit might be a wise step to protect their future — here's what you should know
You can block fraudsters from using your child’s SSN and other personal information by freezing their credit file.
Sep 20, 2024
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
PERSONAL FINANCE
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
An obvious perk of having a home with a driveway is the extra space. If you want to make some extra cash, here's how to rent out your driveway.
Sep 19, 2024
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
TikTok creator Lindsay wasn't happy with Cuban asking the working class to cut down on happiness.
Sep 17, 2024