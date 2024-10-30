Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' tiny home that costs just $1,000 — and it's very easy to install

Amazon's housing units come with both sun protection as well as rain and moisture resistance.

The struggle to afford rent and rising housing prices in the U.S. has convinced Americans to adopt a minimalistic way of life. This has led to a surge in the demand for tiny homes and major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot have joined the fray to offer the most affordable options. These small, ready-to-assemble housing units are also popular among others who are simply thinking about the planet and taking baby steps towards living a more sustainable lifestyle. Hence Amazon has come up with a new ready-to-move-in version of the tiny home, which is available for just $1,000.

A tiny house with large glass windows, sits in the backyard, surrounded by a wooden fence and trees | (Image Source: Getty Images | Mireya Acierto)

Amazon's listing describes the house as a "high-quality" living unit, which also has sun protection, along with rain and moisture resistance, making it a great option for a guest house as well, according to The US Sun. It is "easy to install" with the base material being metal, with an alloy steel on the frame. The mobile home features different rooms and even windows which means it's perfectly lit during the day.

The home can also hold bikes and other outdoor tools. The home weighs quite a lot at around 1,000 pounds. The home can also serve the purpose of a guest house for those who don't have enough space for people who are staying over. Amazon also says that the house will be delivered to customers within a few days. Like Amazon, Walmart has also begun selling tiny homes with one bedroom, which also features a spacious floor plan. The compact home which is a 9-by-20-foot “expandable prefab house” is pretty expensive compared to Amazon's current offering. It will cost a person somewhere around $15,000.

In addition to Walmart and Amazon, Home Depot has also started selling tiny homes with ready-to-assemble units priced at $22,999, according to International Business Times. When buying a tiny home, there are a few things that you should keep in mind starting with the weight of the home. While tiny homes are generally mobile, it can still be pretty difficult to move the home around if it's very heavy. According to Go Down Size, the weight of the tiny home should ideally be below 14,000 pounds. The average weight of a tiny house is 10,000 pounds.

Young woman having tea in her tiny house | (Image Source: Getty Images | Tony Anderson)

Next, buyers should also consider getting power and water like any traditional home. When it comes to the water supply, that usually depends on the city. It's also very important to consider the size of the family and lifestyle. One could also look for a community of tiny homes and set up a base there. For these communities, the outdoors becomes an extension of their house. They typically spend a lot of time barbecuing, gardening, or working remotely outside. So if a buyer is comfortable living this life, then it might be a good idea to invest in a tiny home, especially if it comes at a price tag of just $1,000 like the one being offered by Amazon.