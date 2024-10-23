Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat

Retirees are also opting for tiny homes to spend their days in a comfortable setting with a lower cost of living.

While tiny homes may not be as popular as they were just a few years ago, they're still a lifestyle choice many people make because of the rise in rent and mortgage rates worldwide. This is probably why after retail giant Amazon, Walmart has now begun selling tiny homes with one bedroom and spacious floor plan. According to a Fortune report, a 19-by-20-foot “expandable prefab house” from Chery Industrial will cost consumers $15,900.

Stock image showing a Walmart storefront | (Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)

The ones available at Walmart are also priced lower in comparison to the tiny homes being sold by Amazon. Not only that, a slightly smaller version of the prefab home is even cheaper if consumers buy it directly from the manufacturer. But there are a few things to consider before you commit to one of these homes. For starters, you would need a tract of land on which the house will be set up, along with a foundation, a power source, as well as water supply. The home does come equipped with a toilet, and shower alongside storage space. According to the report, the home comes in a compact state, and the walls and ceilings could be folded out. Along with Walmart, Home Depot has also entered the tiny home market. The unbranded Chill Out one bed one bath crib from Home Depot is another tiny home that sells for $22,999, according to International Business Times.

Walmart has begun selling tiny homes, months after Amazon offered the unusually stylish pop-up abodes. https://t.co/B983xV1xSY pic.twitter.com/rNnPbaSaXP — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) October 20, 2024

The popularity of these tiny homes had dipped a bit, but with the skyrocketing rent and mortgage rates, it wouldn't be a surprise if people started buying more of these homes. While young people may seem to be the main consumer base for tiny house manufacturers, that's not the case. Many retirees are also gravitating towards the idea of a compact and comfortable space that they can call home. One of them is Twilia, a woman who is spending a quaint retired life in her tiny home.

Twila and her husband built the entire home for $56,000, which allows them to make it through the month for just $350. They found a 235-square-foot home at a Tenessee-based company known as Incredible Tiny Homes, and it was all that they needed. The unit's cost is lower than the median price in the US for a house, which is around $439,170, according to Redfin. The couple customized their home to include all their desired amenities like a stovetop, a washer, a dryer, and a small fireplace. They are also living in a neighborhood that is full of tiny homes. "This is my forever home, we had this built the way we wanted it built," the woman said in the video. The home also has a spacious patio area along with an outdoor kitchen.

The tiny home movement will most likely continue to grow in the future, as people move towards making sustainable choices and become more mindful of the growing environmental concerns. Along with this, there are many other advantages of living in a tiny home, including, flexibility, community appeal, as well as affordability.