ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat

Retirees are also opting for tiny homes to spend their days in a comfortable setting with a lower cost of living.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Stock image showing the exterior view of a tiny house model (Image Source: Getty Images | Smith Collection/Gado)
Stock image showing the exterior view of a tiny house model (Image Source: Getty Images | Smith Collection/Gado)

While tiny homes may not be as popular as they were just a few years ago, they're still a lifestyle choice many people make because of the rise in rent and mortgage rates worldwide. This is probably why after retail giant Amazon, Walmart has now begun selling tiny homes with one bedroom and spacious floor plan. According to a Fortune report, a 19-by-20-foot “expandable prefab house” from Chery Industrial will cost consumers $15,900.

People walk near the entrance to a Walmart store | Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle
Stock image showing a Walmart storefront | (Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)

The ones available at Walmart are also priced lower in comparison to the tiny homes being sold by Amazon. Not only that, a slightly smaller version of the prefab home is even cheaper if consumers buy it directly from the manufacturer. But there are a few things to consider before you commit to one of these homes. For starters, you would need a tract of land on which the house will be set up, along with a foundation, a power source, as well as water supply. The home does come equipped with a toilet, and shower alongside storage space. According to the report, the home comes in a compact state, and the walls and ceilings could be folded out. Along with Walmart, Home Depot has also entered the tiny home market. The unbranded Chill Out one bed one bath crib from Home Depot is another tiny home that sells for $22,999, according to International Business Times.

 

The popularity of these tiny homes had dipped a bit, but with the skyrocketing rent and mortgage rates, it wouldn't be a surprise if people started buying more of these homes. While young people may seem to be the main consumer base for tiny house manufacturers, that's not the case. Many retirees are also gravitating towards the idea of a compact and comfortable space that they can call home. One of them is Twilia, a woman who is spending a quaint retired life in her tiny home.

Twila and her husband built the entire home for $56,000, which allows them to make it through the month for just $350. They found a 235-square-foot home at a Tenessee-based company known as  Incredible Tiny Homes, and it was all that they needed. The unit's cost is lower than the median price in the US for a house, which is around $439,170, according to Redfin. The couple customized their home to include all their desired amenities like a stovetop, a washer, a dryer, and a small fireplace. They are also living in a neighborhood that is full of tiny homes. "This is my forever home, we had this built the way we wanted it built," the woman said in the video. The home also has a spacious patio area along with an outdoor kitchen. 

 

The tiny home movement will most likely continue to grow in the future, as people move towards making sustainable choices and become more mindful of the growing environmental concerns. Along with this, there are many other advantages of living in a tiny home, including, flexibility, community appeal, as well as affordability.

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart worker helps customer buy a CD — he had no clue he was selling Jelly Roll's own music to him
WALMART
Walmart worker helps customer buy a CD — he had no clue he was selling Jelly Roll's own music to him
The country music star had a similar experience with a Walmart employee last year as well.
1 hour ago
Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat
WALMART
Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat
Retirees are also opting for tiny homes to spend their days in a comfortable setting with a lower cost of living.
2 hours ago
AI artist says he lost several million dollars because people 'stole' his work. Oh, the irony.
NEWS
AI artist says he lost several million dollars because people 'stole' his work. Oh, the irony.
Other artists have alleged that generative AI tools are enabling the theft of their art.
4 hours ago
Millennial couple reveal they can't find a home within their budget — they only earn $250,000 a year
NEWS
Millennial couple reveal they can't find a home within their budget — they only earn $250,000 a year
For now, the couple has opted to pay $2,700 a month as rent in a suburb till the housing market cools down.
6 hours ago
Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US
COSTCO
Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US
These are part of a wider recall that has affected millions of pounds of frozen meat.
1 day ago
Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
NEWS
Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
Even though critics questioned her for this show of generosity, Gomez is known for her philanthropy.
1 day ago
Guy who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon shares what was delivered — it came with a warning too
NEWS
Guy who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon shares what was delivered — it came with a warning too
The Amazon house now stands as a symbol of unconventional homeownership in the digital age, leaving viewers both fascinated and entertained.
1 day ago
Woman unexpectedly receives $50,000 from her bank. Then, she found a way to hold onto it legally
NEWS
Woman unexpectedly receives $50,000 from her bank. Then, she found a way to hold onto it legally
Through luck, quick thinking, and due dilligence, the woman claimed she got to keep the money.
1 day ago
Guy sues Walmart for $100 million or 'free unlimited lifetime shopping'. Then, the verdict came
WALMART
Guy sues Walmart for $100 million or 'free unlimited lifetime shopping'. Then, the verdict came
The man didn't provide too many details about the incident mentioned in the lawsuit.
2 days ago
Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets — he played the same numbers on all of them
NEWS
Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets — he played the same numbers on all of them
Cross isn't the first person to pick the same number for multiple tickets, but won big with more than a hundred of them.
2 days ago
California man owns 1,497 credit cards worth $1.7 million — it all started with a bet that went too far
NEWS
California man owns 1,497 credit cards worth $1.7 million — it all started with a bet that went too far
Cavanagh first started collecting credit cards as part of a bet, but didn't stop even after winning.
2 days ago
Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian
NEWS
Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian
The mother decided to look up the cup and saucer set online since it appeared to be something fancy.
2 days ago
McDonald's worker believes she is serving Joe Biden — surprise, it's actually Bill Clinton
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's worker believes she is serving Joe Biden — surprise, it's actually Bill Clinton
The former US President is known for visiting the fast food chain's outlets for campaigning.
3 days ago
A professor hid clues for cash prize on campus. All the students had to do was read the syllabus.
NEWS
A professor hid clues for cash prize on campus. All the students had to do was read the syllabus.
The students were amused to find out about the unusual test that their professor had come up with.
3 days ago
Retired grandpa wins $344 million Powerball jackpot — picking the numbers from a fortune cookie
NEWS
Retired grandpa wins $344 million Powerball jackpot — picking the numbers from a fortune cookie
Even after he won, the man had no idea about the amount that he was going to walk away with.
3 days ago
Trump is selling an 'Ultra MAGA Experience' for almost $1 million — no one knows what it includes
NEWS
Trump is selling an 'Ultra MAGA Experience' for almost $1 million — no one knows what it includes
There are six different packages for donating to the campaign but it isn't clear what donors get.
3 days ago
Pawn Stars guest brings in a rare item from out of this world — a literal meteorite worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest brings in a rare item from out of this world — a literal meteorite worth a fortune
The seller had accurately estimated the rock's value but the buyer argued that he also had to sell it forward.
4 days ago
Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million
NEWS
Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million
The former president kept repeating the claim, while it was later revealed that he got a lot more than a million dollars.
4 days ago
Millionaire Jessica Chastain told to 'read the room' after blasting a budget airline over $15 refund
NEWS
Millionaire Jessica Chastain told to 'read the room' after blasting a budget airline over $15 refund
The heated exchange triggered mixed reactions from social media users before it was deleted.
4 days ago
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
NEWS
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
He even fetched water from the ocean to make salt from scratch and milked a cow himself to procure butter and cheese.
5 days ago