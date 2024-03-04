Tiny Home Emerges as Affordable Haven for Retirees Struggling with Rising Costs

As a luxurious or even comfortable retirement is becoming a distant dream for many Americans, some are finding innovative ways to cut costs. In a video shared by Tiny House Giant Journey, a retiree named Twilia showed how her tiny home has become a crucial part of her thrifty retirement. The entire house was custom built for just $56,000, which allows Twilia and her husband to make it through with just $350 a month in living costs.

Image Source: YouTube @Tiny House Giant Journey

Twilia and her husband retired at age 62, and going by their saving, they knew they had to downsize to lead a comfortable retirement. They came across the Tennessee-based company called Incredible Tiny Homes where they found that a 235-square-foot home was all that they needed.

Twilia gave a tour of her tiny home to the YouTube channel Tiny House Giant Journey which shares stories of similar homeowners like Twilia.

Image Source: YouTube @ Tiny House Giant Journey

The 235-square-foot tiny home cost Twilia about $56,000, this is significantly lower than the median home price in the U.S. which was about $412,000 in September 2023, according to Redfin. While the couple saved massively by choosing a tiny home, it allowed them to live in a location close to the Smoky Mountains, which they describe as a "dream come true," in the YouTube video.

Image Source: Youtube @Tiny House Giant Journey

Twilia customized their home to include amenities they desired like an oven with a stovetop, a washer and dryer, and a miniature fireplace. The couple's living arrangement in The Forest, which is a community created by Incredible Tiny Homes, costs them only $225 a month for land rent and water. They further pay about $125 for electricity and internet. "This is my forever home, we had this built the way we wanted it built," she said in the video.

Image Source: Youtube @ Tiny House Giant Journey

Twilia's testimony shows the incredible appeal of living with simplicity. Apart from the financial benefits, the tiny home also offers ease of maintenance that comes pretty expensive in the case of traditional housing.

Furthermore, the retired couple has more time to enjoy their surroundings and each other's company. Their home’s two outdoor sheds, a spacious patio, and an outdoor kitchen provide a nice touch to their experience without spending much for the upkeep. This lifestyle choice has become a growing trend among retirees many of whom have shared their experiences with the Tiny House Giant Journey channel on YouTube.

Even for people who are not retiring or retired, living in a tiny home is a great way to lower housing costs, maintenance requirements, and day-to-day living expenses. Earlier, the host of Tiny House Giant Journey, Jenna Spesard revealed that she spends just $132 a month on housing with her tiny home which she bought for $30,000 in cash. She also negotiated a work exchange with a park owner to park her home rent-free.

Furthermore, the tiny home movement is gaining momentum, as more and more people are discovering the benefits of downsizing.

The founder of Incredible Tiny Homes, Randy Jones, told The U.S. Sun that the company also operates six tiny home communities, with residents paying just $200 a month in rent. While the company doesn’t make any money from this arm of the business, Jones says that it provides a strong sense of community among residents. Thus, Jones expects more people to get the appeal of living in a tiny home as the movement gains momentum.

