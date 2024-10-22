ECONOMY & WORK
Guy who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon shares what was delivered — it came with a warning too

The Amazon house now stands as a symbol of unconventional homeownership in the digital age, leaving viewers both fascinated and entertained.
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
In a surprising turn of events, Jeffrey Bryant, a 23-year-old TikToker from Los Angeles, California, became the talk of the town after revealing he purchased a house on Amazon for nearly $26,000. The unconventional transaction took the online community by storm, with 8.6 million viewers tuning in to Jeffrey's viral video recounting the peculiar house-buying experience.

TikTok | @hittaa_jeff
Screenshot from the video | TikTok | @hittaa_jeff

Jeffrey, known as @hittaa_jeff on TikTok, shared the extraordinary purchase with a candid statement, exclaiming, "B***h, I just bought a house on Amazon. I didn’t even think twice about it." The origin of this unique endeavor stemmed from Jeffrey's inheritance from his late grandfather’s estate, providing him with the means to indulge in this unconventional real estate venture.

Inspired by a YouTuber who unboxed a similar Amazon home, Jeffrey decided to explore this seemingly outrageous option. His decision led him to the purchase of the Chery Industrial Expandable Prefab House, a 16.5-by-20-foot structure that promised a kitchenette, bedroom, living room, bathroom, and pre-installed toilet and shower–all for a hefty five-figure price tag.

In his initial video, Jeffrey showcased the delivery and unboxing of his Amazon house, highlighting the swift assembly process. The portable nature of the house allowed for easy relocation, boasting itself as a "quick assemble" unit. However, the fine print included a warning advice against staying inside during extreme weather conditions like storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and blizzards.

TikTok | @hittaa_jeff
Screenshot from the video |TikTok | @hittaa_jeff

A follow-up video, much anticipated by viewers, featured Jeffrey giving an inside tour of his newfound Amazon abode. The house, equipped with a hallway, living areas, kitchenette, and bathroom, left Jeffrey with one notable concern–the low ceilings. Despite this minor drawback, Jeffrey's enthusiasm remained palpable as he shared the details of his upgraded order, courtesy of an Amazon specialist who saw his initial video. The upgraded package included a larger house and complimentary sofas, per Indy100.

Jeffrey's journey with the Amazon house continued as he revealed plans for the property. The low-ceilinged dwelling, now undergoing electrical and plumbing setup, is not intended for Jeffrey's permanent residence. Instead, he envisions transforming it into an Airbnb, aimed at providing accommodation for displaced individuals or those facing homelessness.

TikTok | @hittaa_jeff
Screenshot of a comment TikTok | @hittaa_jeff

In an interview with The New York Post, Jeffrey elaborated on his aspirations, saying, “As a person of color and a Gen Z, I want to inspire others to make wise decisions with their money. People my age are told that we can’t afford to purchase homes, but I’m proof that it is possible.”

@hittaa_jeff 5 guys and 27 mins later 😫 ITS HERE😫😍 #FYP #foryou #amazon #house #unfoldhouse #foryoupage #newhouse #update #explorepage #pt2 ♬ original sound - Hughefnerson

 

The TikTok community and beyond expressed intrigue and amusement over the unconventional Amazon purchase. Comments on Jeffrey's videos ranged from prospective buyers planning to place houses on their parents' land to amused reactions at the notion of buying a house on Amazon. Some even contemplated the viability of living in such a structure, turning the unusual purchase into a conversation starter. Jeffrey's story not only highlights the evolving landscape of homeownership but also sparks conversations about financial decisions, possibilities, and challenges faced by younger generations. 

Follow @hittaa_jeff for more interesting content on TikTok.

This article originally appeared 8 months ago.

