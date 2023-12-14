Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

While there is a lot to chatter about digital assets, most financial experts recommend diversifying the portfolio with investments in both tangible and non-tangible assets. Most tangible assets, from gold to rare wines, can now be traded online making it easier to invest in them. Here are 5 tangible investment options that investors looking to diversify their portfolio should consider.

Investing in real estate can yield numerous benefits. In the current scenario and generally in the past, real estate involved a low risk and a high rate of return in the long term. Further, real estate investments can also become a money-making machine with regular cash flow in the form of rent. The value of real estate also increases over time, contributing to the overall long-term profit aspect. Another thing to note is that one’s primary residence is not a real estate investment as it is their home. Thus, making investments elsewhere can only be considered as a real investment.

One of the classic tangible investment options is gold which has been used for thousands of years. One of the prime benefits of investing in gold is that its value is not tied directly to any specific economy, which means it can act as a hedge against inflation and market volatility as well. Further, gold can be purchased in various forms including digital from various platforms. Despite gold being an expensive metal, investors don’t need a large sum of money to invest in small amounts over time.

Yes, stocks are also considered tangible investments and in today’s world, investing in stocks has become the most popular tangible investment option. Investors can also diversify their stock portfolio by investing in a variety of companies operating in different industries, to minimize risk and maximize profits. Stocks can also be a great investment to protect wealth from rising inflation. However, the risks need to be thoroughly assessed and calculated before betting on this investment option.

One of the unorthodox options in tangible assets is fine wine. Fine wine has shown a strong track record in the past as an investment option and like other collectibles, the value of certain fine wines can increase multi-fold over time. People can hunt for rare wines or find great deals on fine wines online and use them as an investment. With the right knowledge of brands, production, and vintages, investors can turn the right products into highly lucrative investments over time.

Classic cars are also a form of collectibles which can be a great form of investment. One of the best ways to invest in vehicles is to buy an old classic which is rare and highly appreciated in the market and restore it to its former glory. This will increase the value of the car by a great percentage allowing investors to make a bigger profit. Keeping a close watch on the market can help people find rare deals that have the potential to make loads of money.

