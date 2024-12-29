ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 10-year-old girl — who even sat on Kevin O’Leary’s chair

Cassidy and her mother delivered an entertaining pitch that left all the sharks smiling.
PUBLISHED 59 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the young entrepreneur in O'Leary's chair on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)
Screenshot showing the young entrepreneur in O'Leary's chair on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)

They say if you’re good enough, you’re old enough, and “Shark Tank” has been proof of that. There have been multiple teenagers coming on the show, pitching their ideas, and securing deals. But one particular youngster who impressed the sharks back in 2021 was Cassidy. What's amazing is that she was only 10 years old and she managed to get exactly the deal she had pitched for.

Cassidy came to the show with her mother and her product was called The Baby Toon. It is a baby spoon with a new and innovative design that does away with the potentially dangerous nature of traditional designs. After all, babies do need to be treated with a lot of care. It’s made of silicone and can be attached to the baby using a pacifier clip attached to the baby’s outfit.

Screenshot showing Cassidy with her mother on Shark Tank. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank)
Screenshot showing Cassidy with her mother on Shark Tank. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)

"Partially why I'm just very thankful I'm here is I want to show other kids that they can be open to opportunities they have at school or at home to create and invent. I just really hope I inspire them. It's a dream come true," the young entrepreneur said.

The mother-daughter duo asked for $50,000 for 50% of their company. This might sound a bit surprising but Cassidy clarified that she still needed to complete her education which is why she wanted an equal partner. They would also be able to guide her for many years. The problem was that not many sharks were willing to invest. Daniel Lubetzky, Mark Cuban, and Kevin O'Leary all refrained from offering a deal. Lubetzky and Cuban explained that they did not have enough experience in the baby products industry while O’Leary did not want her business to affect her education as per E-News. He did however let her sit in his chair afterwards.

Lori Grenier believed that Cassidy could balance out her priorities just fine. She offered the 10-year-old entrepreneur exactly what she asked for - $50,000 for 50% of the company - and Cassidy accepted. It made for a heartwarming moment on the show that has lived on in the minds of viewers.

 

It has been three years since that day, and the Baby Toon has grown exponentially. Back then, Cassidy had said that the company had made $5,000 in revenue. Well, following the “Shark Tank” episode, the company was able to bring in a whopping $100,000 within just one month as per Looper. They also report that Grenier was able to get them a deal with market heavyweight Munchkin.

Today, the Baby Toon is easily available in thousands of stores including Target and Walmart. Munchkin might have taken over the product development, manufacturing, and distribution, but Cassidy is still an integral part of the project as a designer. Even today, it’s her face that appears at the back of Baby Toons.

 

It’s safe to say that the sharks that said no at the time missed out on a fantastic opportunity. Stories like these are exactly what makes “Shark Tank” an appealing option for thousands of small business owners with out-of-the-box ideas and products.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 10-year-old girl — who even sat on Kevin O’Leary’s chair
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 10-year-old girl — who even sat on Kevin O’Leary’s chair
Cassidy and her mother delivered an entertaining pitch that left all the sharks smiling.
59 minutes ago
Temu customer orders a croissant-shaped lamp. Then, she realized what it's actually made from.
NEWS
Temu customer orders a croissant-shaped lamp. Then, she realized what it's actually made from.
She even took a bite out of the lamp to prove her point and see how the resin covered croissant tasted.
2 hours ago
AT&T customer receives a $6,000 bill for using 3 GB of data — then, they realized what went wrong
NEWS
AT&T customer receives a $6,000 bill for using 3 GB of data — then, they realized what went wrong
After chasing customer support for hours, the user finally got to the root of the problem.
4 hours ago
Costco customer issues warning about Kirkland Coconut water after she noticed what was inside
COSTCO
Costco customer issues warning about Kirkland Coconut water after she noticed what was inside
Costco is a brand that people have known and trusted for several years now and many of them were unhappy.
5 hours ago
Jason Alexander’s 'Seinfeld' salary per episode was so high, it almost damaged the economics of TV
NEWS
Jason Alexander’s 'Seinfeld' salary per episode was so high, it almost damaged the economics of TV
Even though the stars didn't get what they felt they deserved, it was still outrageously high.
1 day ago
All 'Jeopardy' fans had the same thing to say after seeing this contestant: "He looks like..."
NEWS
All 'Jeopardy' fans had the same thing to say after seeing this contestant: "He looks like..."
David Erb had already earned $30,000 and earned his place as the champion of that episode.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary gets angry at founders — they still end up getting a $250,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary gets angry at founders — they still end up getting a $250,000 deal
The couple was visibly disappointed after they realized the kind of opportunity they had lost.
1 day ago
FedEx worker issues a warning to customers who order Chewy products: "It's dog food with..."
NEWS
FedEx worker issues a warning to customers who order Chewy products: "It's dog food with..."
What she said was also confirmed by a class action lawsuit that the firm is yet to acknowledge.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of his ‘remarkable’ baseball collection
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of his ‘remarkable’ baseball collection
The items once belonged to Les Nunamaker, one of the biggest names in baseball in the early 1900s.
1 day ago
Boy sells lemonade to earn and see the world before losing sight — gets support from Travis Barker
NEWS
Boy sells lemonade to earn and see the world before losing sight — gets support from Travis Barker
The duo also performed a cover of Adam Jenson's 2017 song “Street Fight.”
1 day ago
Turns out, 'Price Is Right' is actually directed by Adam Sandler — but just not that one
NEWS
Turns out, 'Price Is Right' is actually directed by Adam Sandler — but just not that one
The popular actor has made a name for himself through his films but he has a history with show.
2 days ago
What Joe Rogan earns for a podcast video is staggering — but it's his guests' pay that surprised us
NEWS
What Joe Rogan earns for a podcast video is staggering — but it's his guests' pay that surprised us
This year, Joe Rogan signed a fresh deal with Spotify which is estimated to be worth $250 million.
2 days ago
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed — didn't know about it for 10 years
NEWS
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed — didn't know about it for 10 years
According to reports, the fisherman from Puerto Princesa found the item more than a decade ago while he was fishing in the sea.
2 days ago
'Judge Judy' plaintiff’s awful joke at courtoom still remains the weirdest moment in show history
NEWS
'Judge Judy' plaintiff’s awful joke at courtoom still remains the weirdest moment in show history
Given the show's long run, Judge Judy Sheindlin has witnessed some awkward and cringeworthy moments.
3 days ago
Kris Jenner played 'Price Is Right' with James Corden — and it wasn't what the viewers expected
NEWS
Kris Jenner played 'Price Is Right' with James Corden — and it wasn't what the viewers expected
Kris Jenner is known for having a fantastic sense of humor and it came out on the show with James Corden.
3 days ago
Woman buys a $700 chair from Amazon. What she found inside was far more valuable than her order.
NEWS
Woman buys a $700 chair from Amazon. What she found inside was far more valuable than her order.
Amazon reportedly delivers well over a million packages per day and it can get tough to keep track.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops the F-bomb after NFL legend's answer catches him off guard
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops the F-bomb after NFL legend's answer catches him off guard
It might not have been very professional of Harvey but it certainly was hilarious.
3 days ago
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day — then tried to get it back
NEWS
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day — then tried to get it back
One of the customers contacted her employer after receiving her wage twice, and soon realized it was an error.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert issues warning as guest brings an item that has been 'illegally altered'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert issues warning as guest brings an item that has been 'illegally altered'
The expert estimated that if the item was authentic, it would have been 10 times more in value.
4 days ago
How much does Ken Jennings earn hosting 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, he made more as a contestant
NEWS
How much does Ken Jennings earn hosting 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, he made more as a contestant
Jennings' record-breaking steak earned him a whopping $2.52 million in winnings.
4 days ago