ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' investors break a major show rule to offer a $500,000 deal for a knife business

The firm that was popular among sharks is still going strong with the innovative product.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the sharks and co-founders of Knife Aid (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing the sharks and co-founders of Knife Aid (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/Sony Pictures Television)

Every entrepreneur on Shark Tank dreams of securing a deal with multiple investors to double the advantage. While some trigger a shark fight, there is an elite list of people who make the investors break the show's rules. One such company was the mail-in knife sharpening service, "Knife Aid", which made not two but four investors rush out of the show's set to secure a deal.

Screenshot showing Mikael Soderlindh and Marc Lickfett pitching their company
Screenshot showing Mikael Soderlindh and Marc Lickfett pitching their company (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/Sony Pictures Television)

Swedish entrepreneurs Mikael Soderlindh and Marc Lickfett brought Knife Aid to Shark Tank Season 11. The episode featured the regular panel of investors including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, and guest Shark, Rohan Oza. Pitching their service, the co-founders explained that they saw a gap in the U.S. market for the service which already existed in their home country. They made a knife sharpening demonstration, bringing O'Leary and Oza to the stage to test a dull and sharp knife.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary trying a sharp knife (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary trying a sharp knife (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/Sony Pictures Television)

They then explained how the company works. Knife Aid provides customers with a pre-paid envelope that they mail back a minimum of 4 knives for sharpening. The company charges $10 for sharpening each blade, including shipping, regardless of the size and shape.

While they sought $400,000 in exchange for 15% equity, the entrepreneurs explained that they needed American expertise to market the company and the "power of the tank" to back their service. In terms of numbers, they shared that they had $120,000 in sales in the current year and $37,000 in the month prior to filming. 

Screenshot showing co-founders of Knife Aid listening to the panel (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing co-founders of Knife Aid listening to the panel (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/Sony Pictures Television)

This was all the sharks needed to see before bidding started to ensue. As the first to make a move offering  $200,000 as an investment, and another $200,000 as a line of credit, for 20% equity. O’Leary jumped if offering  $400,000 for 20% straight equity. Oza decided to team up with to make the same deal as Kevin, $400,000 for 20% equity. 

Corcoran also teamed up with O'Leary to go in with $500,000 for 20% equity, a higher offer than the competing team of Sharks. Meanwhile, Cuban decided to sit out and see what goes on before making a deal. 

After some back and forth, the two entrepreneurs step away in the hallway to discuss their options. To prove her commitment and passion, Greiner follows them out of the set asking them to make a decision. "I thought this was against the rules, you know?" Corcoran said as the Greiner left the set. 

Screenshot showing Kein O'Leary and Lori Greiner in the hallway talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/ABC)
Screenshot showing Kein O'Leary and Lori Greiner in the hallway talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/Sony Pictures Television)

"No. There's no rules," said O'Leary as he left his chair to go into the hallway. Soon, Oza followed in as the entrepreneurs asked Greiner to raise their investment to $500,000. Once Oza and Greiner agreed, the deal was done leaving O'Leary and Corcoran trying to make a last bid in the hallway. 

 

As per a 2023 update from Shark Tank Recap, Knife Aid is still kicking strong. The outlet reported that the company generated an estimated annual revenue of $2 million and was active on all its channels.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Morgan Kelly (@morganmakesthemenu)

 

Currently, their Instagram handle has more than 16,000 followers and they offer discounts and schemes regularly through their posts.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' expert issues warning as guest brings an item that has been 'illegally altered'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert issues warning as guest brings an item that has been 'illegally altered'
The expert estimated that if the item was authentic, it would have been 10 times more in value.
3 hours ago
How much does Ken Jennings earn hosting 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, he made more as a contestant
NEWS
How much does Ken Jennings earn hosting 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, he made more as a contestant
Jennings' record-breaking steak earned him a whopping $2.52 million in winnings.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' has a secret protocol for contestants — even when they 'pee themselves' out of joy
NEWS
'Price is Right' has a secret protocol for contestants — even when they 'pee themselves' out of joy
There have been incidents when people went too far with celebrations and even ended up hurting themselves.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' investors break a major show rule to offer a $500,000 deal for a knife business
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investors break a major show rule to offer a $500,000 deal for a knife business
The firm that was popular among sharks is still going strong with the innovative product.
7 hours ago
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
NEWS
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
Early 1980s was a special era as several rare coins were minted then.
18 hours ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary spends $3,000 a year on haircuts — and his reason is quite valid
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary spends $3,000 a year on haircuts — and his reason is quite valid
The investor is known for his suave and no-nonsense approach and needs to maintain a sharp look.
1 day ago
Woman issues a chilling warning after Uber ride ended up in an ER visit: "Ladies, be careful..."
NEWS
Woman issues a chilling warning after Uber ride ended up in an ER visit: "Ladies, be careful..."
The year may be 2024 but women's basic safety still seems to be too much of a challenge for society.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins prizes worth $33,000 — then she was hit with an unexpected issue
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins prizes worth $33,000 — then she was hit with an unexpected issue
Winners know winning on Price Is Right it isn't like what it's cracked up to be.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest shows off unexpected dance moves in epic TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest shows off unexpected dance moves in epic TV moment
Seacrest has stepped into the shoes of Pat Sajak who entertained audiences for decades.
1 day ago
Mick Jagger says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’ — plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity
NEWS
Mick Jagger says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’ — plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity
The "Rolling Stones" singer said leaving a part of the inheritance might "do some good in the world."
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
The contestant showed everyone who was the real loser.
2 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
Leilani had to go through a lot of paperwork and wait only to find out what she won wasn't what she'd get.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
The guest investor Gwyneth Paltrow was also impressed by the entrepreneur's thought process.
2 days ago
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
WALMART
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
The decorator still didn't get it when the woman returned to Walmart with her cake.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly
Steve Harvey is known for his infectious sense of humor that can come out at any moment.
2 days ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
The product was invented by a mother who wanted to protect her kids from rashes.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
It's not everyday one gets to see a contestant come back on The Price is Right after decades.
3 days ago
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
NEWS
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
Fellow workers suggested that people are sleeping on how much one can make as a server.
3 days ago
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
NEWS
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
Not everyone quite expects a Minnesota trip to be the prize on "The Price is Right."
3 days ago