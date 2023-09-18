From Williams Sisters To Kylian Mbappé, 10 Athletes Who Were Coached By Their Fathers

Their fathers doubled up as their coaches and mentors

Tiger Woods and father Earl Woods pose for a photo | Getty Images | Rick Dole

Coaches play a significant role in shaping an athlete's career. The relationship between an athlete and a coach becomes all the more important when the coach happens to be their father. Several athletes in different sports have either followed the footsteps of their successful athlete fathers, while many have got a helping hand from fathers who sacrificed their careers to help their children achieve their dreams. Here are 10 athletes who made it to the top with their fathers as their coaches.

1. Serena and Venus Williams

Serena Williams celebrates with father Richard Williams and sister Venus Williams | Getty Images | Julian Finney

Richard Williams started coaching his daughters, Serena and Venus, in tennis from a very young age. Their story was elaborated in the film “King Richard” which showed how Venus and Serena Williams were shaped into two of the greatest tennis players in the history by their dad. Williams, a self-taught coach, had reportedly devised a 78-page plan for them to escape Compton, and take the tennis world by storm.

2. Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappe and father Wilfried Mbappe at the Ballon D'Or photocall | Getty Images | Marc Piasecki

One of the most famous footballers of the current generation, Kylian Mbappé was also coached by his father Wilfred Mbappé. Kylian who now plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team, started his career at AS Bondy, which was coached by his father, as per Sports Brief. Wilfred started coaching Kylian when he was a child and turned him into the player he is today.

3. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Earl Woods during the trophy presentation of the Target World Challenge | Getty Images | Doug Benc

American professional golfer Tiger Woods became a child prodigy while he was being coached by his athletic father Earl Woods. Earl, a former US Army officer who served twice in the Vietnam War and a single-digit handicap amateur golfer, introduced Tiger to golf at the age of two. Tiger beat his father for the first time at age 11. Since then, the legendary athlete hasn’t looked back. He has often spoken about the impact his father has had in his career progression.

4. Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson of Wrexham during a match against Manchester United | Getty Images | Shaun Botterill /Allsport

Legendary football coach Sir Alex Ferguson gave professional debuts to numerous young footballers. Among them was his son, Darren Ferguson, who was just 14 when his dad took over the reins at Manchester United. Sir Alex started Darren off in United's academy and in 1990, Darren was handed his first-team debut by his father. However, Darren’s career didn’t go that far as he managed to get only 27 league appearances in four seasons at United, as per Sportskeeda.

5. Enzo Fernandez

Enzo, son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, during a match | Getty Images | liewig christian

Enzo Fernandez is the son of Zinedine Zidane, the legendary footballer and former coach of Real Madrid. Zidane named his son after one of his favourite players Uruguay’s Enzo Francescoli, and gave him his mother’s surname to avoid attention or pressure on his son. Zidane had great plans for Enzo, as he groomed him till his promotion to Real Madrid Castilla, the B team of Real Madrid. However, like Darren, Enzo also failed to achieve glory like his father in his further career.

6. Doug McDermott

Doug McDermott accepts a ball from his father, head coach Greg McDermott | Getty Images | Eric Francis

Greg McDermott, father of basketball player Doug McDermoutt, began coaching him the same year as he started school. While playing college basketball, Doug went on to become National Player of the Year and ended his college career with the fifth-most points in NCAA Division I men's basketball history. In his professional NBA career, he has played for top teams like the New York Nicks and he currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs.

7. Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and his father Jos Verstappen celebrate winning the F1 World Constructors Championship | Getty Images | Jared C. Tilton

Two-time Formula One Driver’s champion Max Verstappen was groomed by his father Jos Verstappen from a young age. Jos “the Boss” Verstappen is a former F1 driver and team-mate of F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Jos put his son into the grind very early which greatly benefitted him. He groomed his son to be mentally tough, which turned Max into a hard racer with a never say never attitude. Upon winning his first championship, Max unsurprisingly credited his success to his father, who had faced criticism for his often ruthless methods of training.

8. Devin Booker

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns celebrates during a game | Getty Images | Christian Petersen

Devin Booker, who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA, was groomed by his father Melvin Brooker from a very young age. Melvin, who is a former NBA player, was often accompanied by his son to the gym who keenly watched him practice. By the age of 12 or 13, Melvin took upon the role of a coach, trainer, and mentor for his son. He taught his son how to lift weights, how to eat right, and with one-on-one drills to shape his style and play.

9. Michael Pittman Jr.

Michael Pittman Jr. runs a drill during training camp | Getty Images | Justin Casterline

NFL player and Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was super impressed watching his father play for the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Michael Pittman supported his son and it was he who told Pittman Jr that he didn’t have a future as an NFL running back and he would rather be successful as a receiver. This proved to be a great decision as Pittman sprouted to 6-foot-4 by the time he started his college career at USC.

10. Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets during a game | Getty Images | Rich Schultz

Francisco Lindor’s career was spearheaded by his Miguel Lindor who helped him relocate to the Orlando area from their native Puerto Rico. He backed his 12-year-old son’s vision to play professional baseball and helped launch Lindor’s baseball campaign. Miguel, who worked in communications for the Puerto Rican government, coached his children’s teams in Caguas when during his off time. Francisco has often mentioned how his father would help him practice with fielding on grounders at a very young age, as per stack.com.

