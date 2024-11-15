Woman shopping at thrift store finds an original Vera Wang wedding dress — but there's one problem

There were several users who pointed out that the store got the dress for free and still sold it for more than $700.

With buying used items at a discount and reselling them online becoming a viable side hustle, thrift stores have become a treasure trove, where people have even found ancient relics. A woman recently went viral for finding something at a thrift store that might potentially influence her life choices. Agnes who is known on TikTok as @godtier.agnes, took to the platform to share a video that showed what she described as her dream wedding dress, even though she has no plans to get married at the moment.

Vera Wang dress in a Goodwill store | (Image Source: TikTok | @godtier.agnes)

During a trip to Goodwill, Anges found a Vera Wang wedding dress that can cost thousands of dollars and is known for being a favorite for celebs including Victoria Beckham and Ariana Grande. However, people in the comment section simply couldn't get over the fact that the dress was on sale for just $749. Speaking to Newsweek, Agnes said how it was a "surreal moment" for her.

For the uninitiated, Vera Wang dresses are some of the most sought after wedding attires, which celebrities have walked down the aisle in. Victoria Beckham was seen wearing one of her creations on her wedding, and that dress was worth $100,000 at the time.

The back and the price tag of the wedding dress | (Image Source: TikTok | @godtier.agnes)

Many took to the comment section to talk about the dress, "makes me mad that they got that for free and they’re selling it for $750," read the first comment by @hazelwestenburg. Another user @Ol’triplechin said, "Ok but go on a green tag day for 50% off." "Every time I go to the Goodwill I remove stickers/tags even if it’s things I don’t buy, bc they do not keep inventory on a computer. They make a tag and put it out on the shelf," @user2236121197618 wrote.

Vera Ellen Wang is an American fashion designer who has previously worked for Vogue and Ralph Lauren before launching her bridal gown boutique back in 1990.

Comment by a user appreciating the wedding dress (Image Source: TikTok | @Annie B)

A user commenting their own thrifting experience (Image Source: TikTok | @Farrah J)

But since the woman wasn't planning to get married anytime soon, she had only recorded a video at the store, but never expected it to go viral. Once her discovery gained popularity, she visited the store once again and instead of shooting up, the value of the gown had been slashed further to $199.99.

While finding luxury items in Thrift stores is rare, it's not unheard of. In another such story, a Reddit user u/Prestigious_Stay7840 got lucky at a thrift store and found an incredible Omega Seamaster luxury watch, priced at just $4. "After literally hundreds of trips to the thrift I have finally found my white whale. It pays to make friends with the staff, I was about to leave until one of them called me over to look at something unrelated, and then in the corner of My eye I spotted it!," the Redditor wrote in the post.

The post included a photo of the watch which is ironic as it's often linked to James Bond and could be worth thousands of dollars. The internet is filled with incredible thrifting tales, like the one shared by u/ADogWithAHat who talked about finding the famous strawberry dress by Lirika Matoshi but for only $60. In the post, the woman attached several photos of the beautiful dress. It has been described as "The perfect head turner dress featured by a midi dress silhouette covered in glittery strawberries," on the official website. The same strawberry dress went viral back in 2020 and after its success, Matoshi went on to release an entire fruit basket of dresses based on blueberries, lemons, bananas, watermelons, and more.

