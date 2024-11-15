ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Woman shopping at thrift store finds an original Vera Wang wedding dress — but there's one problem

There were several users who pointed out that the store got the dress for free and still sold it for more than $700.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
(L) Representational image of a woman looking at wedding gowns at a store and (R) Designer Vera Wang attends the Bill Cunningham Memorial on October 17, 2016. (L) (Cover image source: Getty Images | Peter Carruthers) R - (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Im
(L) Representational image of a woman looking at wedding gowns at a store and (R) Designer Vera Wang attends the Bill Cunningham Memorial on October 17, 2016. (L) (Cover image source: Getty Images | Peter Carruthers) R - (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Im

With buying used items at a discount and reselling them online becoming a viable side hustle, thrift stores have become a treasure trove, where people have even found ancient relics. A woman recently went viral for finding something at a thrift store that might potentially influence her life choices. Agnes who is known on TikTok as @godtier.agnes, took to the platform to share a video that showed what she described as her dream wedding dress, even though she has no plans to get married at the moment.

Vera Wang dress in a Goodwill store | (Image Source: TikTok | @godtier.agnes)
Vera Wang dress in a Goodwill store | (Image Source: TikTok | @godtier.agnes)

During a trip to Goodwill, Anges found a Vera Wang wedding dress that can cost thousands of dollars and is known for being a favorite for celebs including Victoria Beckham and Ariana Grande. However, people in the comment section simply couldn't get over the fact that the dress was on sale for just $749. Speaking to Newsweek, Agnes said how it was a "surreal moment" for her.

For the uninitiated, Vera Wang dresses are some of the most sought after wedding attires, which celebrities have walked down the aisle in. Victoria Beckham was seen wearing one of her creations on her wedding, and that dress was worth $100,000 at the time.

The back and the price tag of the wedding dress | (Image Source: TikTok | @)
The back and the price tag of the wedding dress | (Image Source: TikTok | @godtier.agnes)

Many took to the comment section to talk about the dress, "makes me mad that they got that for free and they’re selling it for $750," read the first comment by @hazelwestenburg. Another user @Ol’triplechin said, "Ok but go on a green tag day for 50% off." "Every time I go to the Goodwill I remove stickers/tags even if it’s things I don’t buy, bc they do not keep inventory on a computer. They make a tag and put it out on the shelf," @user2236121197618 wrote.

Vera Ellen Wang is an American fashion designer who has previously worked for Vogue and Ralph Lauren before launching her bridal gown boutique back in 1990.

Image Source: TikTok | @Annie B
Comment by a user appreciating the wedding dress (Image Source: TikTok | @Annie B)
Image Source: TikTok | @Farrah J
A user commenting their own thrifting experience (Image Source: TikTok | @Farrah J)

But since the woman wasn't planning to get married anytime soon, she had only recorded a video at the store, but never expected it to go viral. Once her discovery gained popularity, she visited the store once again and instead of shooting up, the value of the gown had been slashed further to $199.99.

While finding luxury items in Thrift stores is rare, it's not unheard of. In another such story, a Reddit user u/Prestigious_Stay7840 got lucky at a thrift store and found an incredible Omega Seamaster luxury watch, priced at just $4. "After literally hundreds of trips to the thrift I have finally found my white whale. It pays to make friends with the staff, I was about to leave until one of them called me over to look at something unrelated, and then in the corner of My eye I spotted it!," the Redditor wrote in the post.

The post included a photo of the watch which is ironic as it's often linked to James Bond and could be worth thousands of dollars. The internet is filled with incredible thrifting tales, like the one shared by u/ADogWithAHat who talked about finding the famous strawberry dress by Lirika Matoshi but for only $60. In the post, the woman attached several photos of the beautiful dress. It has been described as "The perfect head turner dress featured by a midi dress silhouette covered in glittery strawberries," on the official website. The same strawberry dress went viral back in 2020 and after its success, Matoshi went on to release an entire fruit basket of dresses based on blueberries, lemons, bananas, watermelons, and more.

@godtier.agnes Even better in real life#vintagedress #thriftingfinds #thrifted ♬ Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter

 

You can follow Agnes (@godtier.agnes) on TikTok for more thrifting content.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Mom tells gamer son not to play Fortnite — he wins $1 million and gifts her a new home instead
NEWS
Mom tells gamer son not to play Fortnite — he wins $1 million and gifts her a new home instead
Jaden became the youngest millionaire in the history of e-sports after his performance at the tournament.
50 minutes ago
Struggling woman with toddler cleans a stranger's home for $2 — not realizing it would soon be hers
NEWS
Struggling woman with toddler cleans a stranger's home for $2 — not realizing it would soon be hers
The woman had been struggling financially as her parents were old and she had to care for the toddler.
2 hours ago
Jelly Roll quietly walked into Walmart looking for his new hit album — he was in for a big surprise
WALMART
Jelly Roll quietly walked into Walmart looking for his new hit album — he was in for a big surprise
The rapper's albums have been topping charts and he has been on cloud nine while preparing for a tour.
3 hours ago
Woman shopping at thrift store finds an original Vera Wang wedding dress — but there's one problem
NEWS
Woman shopping at thrift store finds an original Vera Wang wedding dress — but there's one problem
There were several users who pointed out that the store got the dress for free and still sold it for more than $700.
4 hours ago
Walmart customer claims staff held him 'hostage' for not showing receipt for the $344 TV he bought
WALMART
Walmart customer claims staff held him 'hostage' for not showing receipt for the $344 TV he bought
The shopper said that he didn't want any coupons or freebies but wanted Walmart to change its policies.
5 hours ago
Walmart finds a clever way to track customers and it starts even before you buy anything online
WALMART
Walmart finds a clever way to track customers and it starts even before you buy anything online
The retail giant calls it a solution that helps suppliers understand the shoppers even better.
17 hours ago
North Carolina woman stops at gas station to buy an orange juice — walks out $250,000 richer
NEWS
North Carolina woman stops at gas station to buy an orange juice — walks out $250,000 richer
The winner just looked at the newly launched holiday themed tickets and found them attractive.
22 hours ago
Amazon is selling a 'durable' 2-bedroom tiny home — and it's among the cheapest in the market
NEWS
Amazon is selling a 'durable' 2-bedroom tiny home — and it's among the cheapest in the market
Apart from the affordable prices and low maintenance, people are also preferring tiny homes for sustainable living.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' guest loses out on $75,000 with one of the 'craziest' answers in show history
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' guest loses out on $75,000 with one of the 'craziest' answers in show history
Viewers of the show labelled her guess as one of the craziest answers in the show's history.
1 day ago
Walmart worker reveals the sneaky way they find out when someone is stealing at self-checkout
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals the sneaky way they find out when someone is stealing at self-checkout
The firm that provides the tech has been associated with Walmart for 25 years now.
1 day ago
Guy tries to scam followers claiming his mom wants to kick him out — then she enters the livestream
NEWS
Guy tries to scam followers claiming his mom wants to kick him out — then she enters the livestream
The streamer was exposed by another user who was later blocked by him for asking questions.
1 day ago
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
NEWS
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
Apart from Jenner, other celebrities such as the Hadid sisters got a 10 on 10 while Beyonce got 10000000/10.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest who brought old coin told it's the ‘holy grail’ of American coins and worth a fortune
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest who brought old coin told it's the ‘holy grail’ of American coins and worth a fortune
The man also pushed his price up after learning about the true value and got down to negotiating.
2 days ago
Costco recalls 80,000 pounds of butter — all because it didn't mention an obvious ingredient on label
COSTCO
Costco recalls 80,000 pounds of butter — all because it didn't mention an obvious ingredient on label
Previously, Costco has been forced to recall meat products because of the threat posed by listeria.
2 days ago
Home Depot customer who used self-checkout 'chased' outside over receipt — he spent $2 on a sharpie
NEWS
Home Depot customer who used self-checkout 'chased' outside over receipt — he spent $2 on a sharpie
The man was commenting on an article about the same and expressed shock at the practice.
2 days ago
The weirdest 'Shark Tank' pitch involved person licking a cat and asking for $300,000 investment
NEWS
The weirdest 'Shark Tank' pitch involved person licking a cat and asking for $300,000 investment
The founders were praised for their confidence but the investors decided to back out.
2 days ago
Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag
NEWS
Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag
Several people supported the store's policy that is aimed at reducing plastic pollution.
2 days ago
Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'
NEWS
Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'
The customer first wrote a set of numbers on a paper, and the waitress thought it was her credit card number.
3 days ago
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
COSTCO
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
The varnish of the grill was charred and the dials had also been removed.
3 days ago
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
NEWS
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
The couple even had to cancel their trip because of the delay in receiving a refund.
4 days ago