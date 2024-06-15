This $4 Thrift Store Find Turned Out To Be an Omega Seamaster Luxury Watch; Internet Is Amazed

A Reddit member got lucky at a thrift store. The Redditor's incredible find was an Omega Seamaster luxury watch, marked down to just $4. In the r/ThriftStoreHauls group on Reddit, users discuss their greatest secondhand finds.

The billboard of the store stated, "It helps to be friendly with the staff." "I was about to leave when one of them called me over for something else, and then I spotted it out of the corner of my eye!"

Image Source: r/ThriftStoreHauls | Reddit

The post included a photo of the watch, an iconic Omega Seamaster. These high-end watches, often linked to James Bond, usually sell for thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars. This is the thrift store find of a lifetime—finding one for $4.

Thrifting is not only exciting as you discover hidden jewels, but it's also economical and environment friendly. Buying used goods can help you save a lot of money on furniture, coffee makers, and occasionally even expensive watches. Another way to fight overconsumption is through thrifting.

The secondhand market is predicted to increase at a rapid pace and more than double in value by 2026, to reach $82 billion, according to thredUP research. The main driver of this rise is environmentally conscious consumers. With every used item purchased, fewer items wind up in landfills.

Other Redditors quickly shared in the original poster's excitement. "Good find! Get it serviced and maintain it regularly, you have a great piece on your hands! Or wrist, rather," joked one user.

Image Source: r/ThriftStoreHauls | Reddit

"What a deal for $4!" another added. "Wear it with pride (after you have it serviced and repaired, if it needs it)."

Image Source: r/ThriftStoreHauls | Reddit

One summed it up well: "That's a particularly nice-looking watch. Looks smart."

Whether you're aiming for a big score like this Redditor or just trying to save some money, now is a great time to embrace secondhand shopping and learn how to find treasures at your local thrift store.

Jane, a TikTok user with over 55,000 followers under the username @janethrifts, came across a vintage Coach bag in fantastic shape at a thrift store. She showcased the find's pristine brass trimmings and undamaged hang tag in a video that she uploaded. Jane recognized the bag as the 1996 Vintage Legacy Zip Bag from Coach (Re)Loved, which retails for $725. It only cost $8 at the thrift store, and Jane's membership discount made it cheaper.

The fact that Jane also scored another genuine Coach item at the same store added to the amazement of her TikTok audience. This demonstrates the expanding trend of obtaining premium goods at secondhand stores. Approximately one-third of clothing sold in thrift stores is used. One can save approximately $1,760 annually by thrifting, but it's crucial to know when to shop. Weekends should be avoided, according to fashion designer Nicholas Portello, as crowds make it more difficult to find deals. Instead, for better deals and less crowds, thrift from Monday through Thursday.