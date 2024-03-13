Woman's $8 Vintage Coach Bag Find At Thrift Store Leaves Internet Swooning

While browsing a thrift store, this woman came across a stunning and vintage find! Jane, who has over 55,000 followers on TikTok under the username @janethrifts, posted a video about it. She was shocked by the condition of a Coach bag she discovered in the store. She pointed out the spotless brass accents and the hang tag that was still intact.

Jane also described how she was able to find out the design of the bag. She saw a number inside, which she used to hunt up the bag online. It was named the Vintage Legacy Zip Bag in 1996, she found out. She discovered the same bag priced at $725 on the Coach (Re)Loved website. On the discount day, the thrift store was selling it for just $8. Jane got an even better deal with her membership discount from the store.

Other TikTok viewers were amazed by Jane's find, particularly since she also got her hand on another authentic Coach item at the same retailer. Someone questioned where these thrift stores were located since they couldn't believe it. However, Jane is not the only person who finds amazing bargains in secondhand stores. Some have found priceless treasures among costume jewelry such as a limited-edition Ralph Lauren jacket or an antique gold band.

A TikTok user commented, "Wow, that's incredible! What a fortunate discovery." Another wrote, "Manifesting a thrifted coach bag."

It appears that more high-quality products may soon be offered at thrift stores. 82% of Gen Zers have considered how much they could resell clothing for before purchasing it, according to thredUP. By 2027, the global secondhand market is projected to be valued at $350 billion, about twice as much as it was in 2023. Saving money is one reason people love thrifting, but people, especially GenZ, are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of fast fashion.

In terms of water, microplastics, and energy usage, fast fashion has a huhe impact on the environment.

Water: The second-biggest global use of water is the fashion sector. A single cotton shirt requires approximately 700 gallons of water to produce while a pair of pants requires an amazing 2,000 gallons. One important fashion technique that uses a lot of water is textile dying. Excess water from dyeing is frequently poured into water bodies, which adds to pollution.

Microplastics: Fast fashion frequently uses synthetic fibers such as acrylic, nylon and polyester. These fibers contribute significantly to the microplastic contamination in seas and it will take hundreds of years for them to break down. Synthetic textile laundry generates microplastics, which are thought to be the source of 35% of the microplastics in the ocean.

Energy: The process of turning plastic into synthetic fibers requires a lot of energy and a lot of petroleum. Hazardous pollutants including acids and volatile particulate matter are released during this procedure. Fast fashion often uses natural materials like cotton, yet this has negative environmental effects. Farmers that use pesticides in their cotton crops run the danger of health problems and the entire process is not environmentally friendly.

Carbon emissions: Between 2% and 8% of global carbon emissions are attributed to the fashion sector. an average American discards 81 pounds of textiles annually, much of which ends up in landfills. As ThredUP noted, it would be equivalent to removing 76 million gas-powered cars from the road for a day if every person purchased just one used item of clothing instead of a new one each year.

After the video, Jane stated that she intends to continue restoring the Coach bag she discovered. It didn't need much work, but it shows how restoring vintage objects can be cost-effective and environmentally beneficial.

You can follow Jane here for a look at more thrift finds.

