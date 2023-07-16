A seemingly ordinary hand-sized vase purchased from a thrift shop in the UK has the potential to fetch a handsome £9,000 ($11,800) at an upcoming auction. The vase, measuring just 10 centimeters (four inches), was discovered by a couple in Surrey, a county in southeastern England, and is now generating significant interest in the art world. Identified as the work of the late Japanese ceramist and cloisonné artist Namikawa Yasuyuki, the vase's exquisite craftsmanship and historical significance have contributed to its impressive valuation.

The story begins when the couple, Karen and Ahmet stumbled upon the small vase during a casual visit to a local charity shop. Karen, who usually gravitates towards books, recalls her partner's keen eye for art and vintage items. He presented her with the vase, drawing attention to the etched marks on its base. Intrigued, they suspected there might be something special about this seemingly "pretty" object. Despite lacking expertise, they decided to make the purchase for a mere £2.50 ($3.30) and sought an expert valuation.

Specialists promptly recognized the vase as a creation by Namikawa Yasuyuki, an esteemed artist from Japan's Meiji period (1845-1927) after contacting the Canterbury Auction Galleries, per CNN style. Yasuyuki, known for his exceptional work in cloisonné, had gained significant acclaim during his time. Cliona Kilroy, co-director of the auction house, emphasized the appeal and sought-after nature of Yasuyuki's Kyoto studio creations. The vase's intricate depiction of cockerels and hens on a black background with birds in flight overhead is considered characteristic of Yasuyuki's signature style.

Cloisonné is a highly intricate enameling technique originating from ancient Egypt and later flourishing in various regions, including Japan. It involves the delicate process of soldering metal strips or wire to form a design's outline on a metal surface. These enclosed spaces are then filled with colored enamel paste before the entire piece is fired, ground smooth, and polished. Japanese cloisonné stands out due to its distinctive, highly-polished, glass-like surface, offering a unique visual appeal.

The upcoming two-day auction, scheduled for July 29 and July 30, will feature this remarkable vase among its offerings. Art enthusiasts and collectors will have the opportunity to bid on this exquisite piece, which is expected to attract significant attention and potentially exceed its estimated value. Notably, the couple who discovered the vase plans to express their gratitude by making a "generous donation" to the charity shop where they originally found the item, showcasing their appreciation for the unexpected windfall.

This is not the first time Yasuyuki's work has achieved remarkable prices at auction. A larger vase by the same artist was sold at Canterbury Auction Galleries for an impressive £29,000 ($38,000) in April 2019. The high demand for Yasuyuki's creations highlights the enduring value and appeal of his art. Collectors and connoisseurs alike recognize the rarity and exceptional craftsmanship exhibited in his works, making them highly sought after in the art market.

Karen and Ahmet's chance encounter with the tiny vase in a thrift shop has turned into an exciting journey of unexpected treasures. Their keen eye for detail, coupled with the expertise of the specialists at Canterbury Auction Galleries, has uncovered a masterpiece with historical significance and artistic value. As this extraordinary vase goes under the hammer, the anticipation of a generous final bid continues to grow.

This is not the first time that thrift store finds have proved to be invaluable. In May 2023, a lucky person picked up an ancient pair of Chinese jars (with Doucai porcelain painting, dating back to the 18th century Qing dynasty) from a London charity shop for £20 (US $26.20) only to learn that they could fetch up to £50,000 (approx. US $65,509.50) in auction, per Global News.

