This woman finds iconic Lirika Matoshi strawberry dress at thrift store for just $60

The internet is filled with incredible thrift stories and Reddit has a dedicated forum called r/ThriftStoreHauls for people to reveal their great finds. On the forum, one user recently shared a rare find, a strawberry dress from the viral fashion designer Lirika Matoshi. The user u/ADogWithAHat shared how she bagged a piece from one of the most famous lines of clothing at a fraction of its original price.

the strawberry dress by lirika matoshi pic.twitter.com/SibXTP4rUt — la femme dans l’art (@femmeduart) December 20, 2019

The Redditor described her find as the "white whale", a Moby Dick reference used to mark most desirable items. The user mentioned that she found the dress about a year ago and she had always dreamt of owning the iconic dress. She added that she could have never been able to afford the original price, thus she was grateful to find it at a thrift store for just $60.

“I'm still so, so happy with it," the user wrote.

Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/ThriftStoreHauls

She also attached several photos of the beautiful dress. The dress typically sells for $490 on the official website of Lirika Matoshi. “The perfect head turner dress featured by a midi dress silhouette covered in glittery strawberries,” reads the description of the dress on the website.

The strawberry dress has had an iconic presence since it first went viral in 2020. It catapulted the 24-year-old fashion designer to stardom and spiked her sales by nearly 1000% according to a report from Eternal Goddess. It sparked conversation at the 62nd Grammys as well, when plus size model, Tess Holiday wore it to the event.

Tess Holliday attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

After the success of the dress, Matoshi went on to release an entire fruit basket of dresses, namely, blueberries, lemons, bananas, watermelons, and more. Thus the lucky Redditor’s find not only saved her hundreds of dollars but allowed her to own an iconic piece of clothing.

Several users in the comments section were amused by the Redditor’s find. “That's so cute and looks great on you. Nice find. The price compared to the original made it even better,” wrote user u/Top_Air6441.

Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | r/ThriftStoreHauls

Meanwhile, several others shared their own stories to illustrate the beauty of thrifting. "One of the best things about thrifting- is seeing what you want and then waiting for someone to donate exactly what you want. I was on vacation in London and saw a great bag at Harrod’s that I decided to buy myself as a souvenir. Until I saw the price tag - in the thousands. It only took a few years to see one at a consignment shop in my small town- also for $65,” added another user, u/Hour-Entrepreneur-89.

Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | r/ThriftStoreHauls

Apart from allowing people to find their white whales, donating used items, especially clothes has a lot of benefits. Citing data from the Copenhagen Summit, The State of Matter Apparel reported that out of the 100 billion garments produced each year, about 92 million tonnes of clothes eventually end up in landfills adding a huge burden to the waste management problem. Thus, if more people donated their clothes, more people like the Redditor and the environment could benefit.

