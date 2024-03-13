Insurance Worker Explains Why People Should Never Lie On Their Life Insurance Policy

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, a woman shared a heart-wrenching story of a man whose life insurance claim for his deceased wife was rejected. In the video, which has amassed 2.4 million views, insurance worker Tanya (@opinionatedtanya) explains why the claim was rejected and why people should not lie on their policy.

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Kindel Media

In her video, Tanya explained that a man came to her with a complaint regarding his wife’s life insurance policy. The upset customer said that he was not paid the policy amount after his wife had passed away and demanded to know why his claim was rejected.

Image Source: TikTok | @opinionatedtanya

Tanya looked into the records and found out that his wife passed due to an underlying condition that was not disclosed in her policy. Tanya explained that the deceased person was suffering from diabetes which led to kidney failure, the cause of her death. She explained to the man that his wife hadn’t disclosed to the insurer about her condition beforehand and the company didn’t know about the kidney failure as well. That is why the claim was rejected.

Image Source: TikTok | @opinionatedtanya

In the end, the insurance company only refunded the premiums paid and the widower wound up receiving just just $3,000. The promised amount of the life insurance policy wasn’t paid because of the rejected claim. This stands as a lesson for all, to not lie on their insurance policies.

Image Source: TikTok | @opinionatedtanya

Tanya also explained that insurers do not require any medical history records for policies less than $200,000. It is up to the policyholder to honestly disclose all medical information to the company. However, insurers do conduct a background investigation after the policyholder has passed to check if they suffered from any undisclosed underlying conditions that affect their lifespan. Here’s the video shared by Tanya who is spreading awareness around how insurance works, on TikTok.

In the comments section, the sad reality behind life insurance policies was furthered by the viewers. One of the followers of Tanya said while claims of people who do not disclose the condition are rejected, people who do disclose it are denied life insurance policies altogether. This was echoed by another user who said they were denied a life insurance policy until they were 35 just because they had diabetes.

Image Soure: TikTok | @opinionatedtanya

Several other users posted queries about their insurance policies as well. One viewer mentioned a similar scenario where she was 19 at the time of getting a life insurance policy and said "no" when it asked if she smoked or consumed alcohol. She asked Tanya if she got lung cancer, what would happen? To this, Tanya replied that she would be covered.

Image Source: TikTok | @opinionatedtanya

Meanwhile, several viewers appeared to be mad at insurance providers alleging that they always look for loopholes to not pay people’s claims. One user even called out Tanya saying that they could never work with such a company that rejected life insurance claims. To this, Tanya replied, “It’s hard honestly”.

Image Source: TikTok | @opinionatedtanya

