Librarian who Expressed Love for His job on Social Media Steps Down Citing Mental Health Concerns

At a time when TikTok is flooded with videos of employees complaining about toxic work cultures and the conditions at their workplace, someone narrating their love for work as a librarian is a breath of fresh air. Mychal Threets was a librarian who gained fame on social media platforms like TikTok for spreading his love of libraries and community. But his tale took an unexpected turn after he announced his resignation from the position at the Solano County Library over mental health concerns. Threets, known for his uplifting videos showcasing his life as a librarian and promoting what he calls "library joy," shared the news with his followers in a heartfelt TikTok post on Friday (Feb 23, 2024).

TikTok | @mychal3ts

In the video, Threets expressed gratitude to the library for providing him with a safe and supportive environment, where he made cherished memories and friendships, including landing his first job. Despite the positive experiences,

"I am leaving to prioritize my mental health," Threets stated in the video. "To work with my mental health check-in team, but I'm hoping to make you so very proud." Threets emphasized his commitment to advocating for literacy and supporting libraries, highlighting their importance in communities both locally and globally.

TikTok | @mychal3ts

As he concluded the video, Threets assured his viewers that the library is in good hands and expressed his intention to visit sometime in the future. Although he did not provide specific details about his mental health struggles, Threets received an outpouring of support and well-wishes from his followers in the comments section. "Mychal, please remember that the world is a better place with you in it. We love you, Buddy. Stay strong," one commenter wrote.

TikTok | @mychal3ts

Threets' decision to prioritize his mental health comes amid a broader conversation about the importance of mental wellness, particularly in high-pressure work environments like libraries and other public service sectors. His openness about his struggles resonated with many individuals who praised his courage and resilience. Threets' departure from the Solano County Library marks the end of an era for his loyal followers who enjoyed his engaging and informative content about library life. But his legacy as a passionate advocate for literacy and community engagement is expected to endure beyond his tenure at the library.

TikTok | @mychal3ts

In response to Threets' announcement, the Solano County Library released a statement, expressing appreciation for his contributions and wishing him well in his future endeavors. The library reiterated its commitment to supporting the mental health and well-being of all its staff members. Threets' willingness to share his journey with his followers exemplifies the importance of self-care in navigating life's challenges.

More than one in five U.S. adults grapple with a mental illness, highlighting the widespread impact on well-being. Similarly, over 20% of youth aged 13-18 experience or have experienced a severely debilitating mental illness, per CDC. Additionally, about one in 25 U.S. adults contends with a serious mental illness like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression. The causes of mental illness are multifaceted, with no singular factor identified as the root cause. Several elements contribute to the risk of developing a mental health condition. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), such as trauma or a history of abuse, including child abuse, sexual assault and exposure to violence, can elevate susceptibility.

