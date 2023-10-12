Name Alexandra Rose Raisman Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Gymnastics, endorsements, media appearances Gender Female Date of Birth May 25, 1994 Age 29 years old Nationality American Profession Gymnast

Former American Olympic gymnast turned reality TV star Aly Raisman, has earned a net worth of $4 million through her sporting career and other sources, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The most decorated gymnast at the London Olympics of 2012, Raisman had started her training when she was only two years of age. She took a break from competitive sports for a while and appeared on a season of "Dancing With the Stars" in 2013, and then made a comeback in 2016 Rio Olympics to win three medals. Beyond her athletic achievements, Aly has ventured into media, advocacy, and endorsements.

Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics | Getty Images | Michael Regan

Aly Raisman's primary source of income during her active career was gymnastics, which allowed her to participate in numerous national and global competitions, including the Olympics and World Championships. Her achievements in gymnastics earned her medals, sponsorships, and endorsement deals. In 2017, Aly Raisman published a memoir titled "Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything."

Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman | Getty Images | Alex Livesey

Raisman ventured into media and advocacy following her retirement from professional gymnastics. She has made appearances in music videos and television shows like "Dancing With the Stars," as well as magazines like "Sports Illustrated." Additionally, Aly has used her platform for advocacy against sexual abuse, especially after coming forward as a victim of abuse by former Olympic team physician Larry Nassar.

Before that Raisman captained the US women's Olympic gymnastics teams, leading them to victory in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. She has appeared in music videos, such as Maroon 5's "Always Speak Your Truth" campaign.

Raisman has been recognized for her advocacy against sexual abuse in sports and her courage in coming forward as a survivor. In 2017, Aly Raisman courageously disclosed that she had been a victim of sexual abuse perpetrated by Larry Nassar, the former Olympic team physician. These disturbing incidents began when she was just 15 years old. Following her powerful statement at Nassar's 2018 sentencing, Aly took legal action by filing a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and the USOC, alleging that these organizations had failed to take adequate measures to prevent the continuous abuse.

Aly Raisman and other gymnasts, after the Judiciary hearing about the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of U.S. gymnasts | Getty Images | Saul Loeb

Aly Raisman's notable awards and achievements include, Olympic Gold Medal (Team) at 2012 London Olympics, Olympic Gold Medal (Floor Exercise) during 2012 London Olympics, Olympic Silver Medals (Team and All-Around) during 2016 Rio Olympics, Olympic Silver Medal (Floor Exercise) during 2016 Rio Olympics, Olympic Bronze Medal (Balance Beam) during 2012 London Olympics.

What is Aly Raisman's current net worth?

Aly Raisman's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

How many times did Aly Raisman go to the Olympics?

Raisman has competed in two Olympics.

Was Aly Raisman invited to Simone Biles' wedding?

Yes, Aly Raisman and more gymnastics stars join Simone Biles for her second wedding.

