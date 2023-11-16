Name Patty Duke Net Worth $10 Million Annual Income $1 Million Source of Income Acting DOB Dec 14, 1946 DOD Mar 29, 2016 Gender Female Professsion Actor, singer, writer, author Nationality American

Academy Award-winning Hollywood veteran and acclaimed TV personality, Patty Duke has left behind a legacy of contributions to films and theatre, along with a $10 million net worth. The actress who passed away on March 29, 2016, at the age of 69, earned numerous accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards, and three Primetime Emmy Awards. She started her journey with the film "Miracle Worker" at the age of 16, and became the youngest person to win the Academy Award with that movie. Tremendous success followed on the small screen as well, with Duke bagging her own sitcom titled "The Patty Duke Show" the following year.

Most of Duke's fortune was amassed from her acting career which lasted for more than five decades. Her talent was discovered early, and by the age of 12, she had already won $32,000 on the game show "The $64,000 Question." Despite a scandal involving the rigged nature of the show, Duke's career soared when she portrayed Helen Keller in the Broadway play "The Miracle Worker," later earning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the film adaptation.

Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images

Patty Duke's career extended beyond acting. In the 1980s, she served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild, showcasing her involvement in the business side of the entertainment industry. She also directed productions, including a staging of "The Miracle Worker" in Spokane, Washington. She also became an author with memoirs including her autobiographies as well as "Brilliant Madness," which contained an account of Duke's life with manic depression.

Year Earnings 2021 $4 Million 2022 $7 Million 2023 $10 Million

Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images

Patty Duke's early life was marked by challenges, including her parents' struggles with alcoholism and clinical depression. Placed under the care of talent managers at the age of eight, she faced exploitative practices that fueled her advocacy for the protection of child actors later in life.

She also saw multiple marriages, divorces, and struggles with mental health. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1982, she became a vocal advocate, lobbying the United States Congress and collaborating with mental health organizations. Apart from that, Duke also stood up for causes such as AIDS awareness and nuclear disarmament.

Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress

Three Primetime Emmy Awards

Two Golden Globe Awards

Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by Henry Gris/FPG

