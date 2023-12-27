‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim Faces $5 Million Lawsuit Over Luxury Mansion Sale

Netflix's "Selling Sunset" celebrity, Jason Oppenheim, has been sued for fraud and breach of contract related to a $5 million mansion he sold, per Daily Mail. Advertising magnate Philip Berardi filed the lawsuit against Oppenheim, his real estate company Oppenheim Group, and others. Berardi discovered significant issues with the six-bathroom, three-bedroom home he purchased, leading to $1.7 million in repair expenses.

Real estate (representational photo) Photo by Pixabay | Pexels

The lawsuit alleges that Oppenheim, a 46-year-old reality TV star, engaged in "fraud and concealment" and made "intentional misrepresentations" during the sale of the property. It contends that Oppenheim was fully aware of the house's problems when he sold it to the advertising mogul. The legal dispute sheds light on the challenges buyers face in the upscale and competitive Los Angeles real estate market, a theme explored in the popular Netflix series.

Berardi, the president and CEO of Regency Outdoor Advertising, began to notice issues with the mansion shortly after moving in, especially following two significant storms. According to the lawsuit, during the first storm, water leaked from the ceilings of all the bedrooms. While repairs were underway for these leaks, the second storm exacerbated the damage and even unveiled another source of leakage in the master bedroom.

Representational image | Photo by energepic.com | Pexels

Adding to the complications, mold was discovered under the plywood decks above the master bedroom, directly resulting from the property's defective conditions. Interestingly, attempts appeared to have been made to address the water damage. Reportedly, when the ceiling of the master bedroom was opened up, a large bowl overflowing with water was discovered, adding a peculiar twist to the situation.

“An approximately five-foot gutter with a cap at the end was also discovered in the ceiling of the master bedroom, which was apparently installed to capture water from the leaking defective deck situated above the master bedroom,” the filing stated. The lawsuit also highlighted the use of blue painter's tape, which was used to attach rags under the hot water tank. This was done to collect water and conceal a leak in the tank previously identified in an inspection report and included in a request for repairs.

Representational image | Photo by Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

As a result of the water damage, the property suffered "termite infestations" and significant "dry-rot damage" to the deck. The lawsuit argues that these revelations were profoundly disturbing and that the property's true condition was not accurately disclosed at the time of purchase. This lack of disclosure, according to the suit, left Berardi in a "severe state of distress, financial burden, and uncertainty regarding the safety of this significant purchase."

The legal filing contends that the defendants knowingly, intentionally, and willfully committed these acts and engaged in misconduct. It accuses them of acting with "reckless disregard" for the probable consequences of their actions, causing severe mental distress to Mr. Berardi.

Berardi's attorney expressed the expectation for full disclosure of any significant issues with a home when purchased, especially when licensed and reputable brokers are involved. The attorney emphasized that this expectation aligns with California law, which mandates such disclosure. When buying a property, the buyer relies on the seller and involved brokers to provide comprehensive information about any major concerns related to the home.