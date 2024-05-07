Woman Fails To Get Hired After Over 150 Job Applications; Her Story Makes Internet Emotional

Job hunting can be a harrowing process. Right from applying till the interview, applicants go through a rollercoaster of emotions. This can be even harder for those who face rejections over and over again as the current job market is pretty challengin. This was the case with one TikTok creator named Meolah (@meolah) who is going viral for sharing her story. Meolah claimed that she had applied for over 150 jobs over several months and she is still unemployed. Her viewers who shared their opinion, illustrated how difficult it is to find a job in the current economic climate.

In the video which has been covered by several publications, the 22-year-old Meolah says that she had applied for 150 jobs between October to now, but she is still unemployed.

She then explains that is hard for her since she always had a job since the age of 16 and this is the first time she is without a job. She says she had put so much effort into cover letters, and applications, and yet it hasn’t worked out for her. "I can't even explain how demoralizing it is without bursting into tears," Meolah says in the video.

Meolah then explains that the entire process is an emotional rollercoaster. She expressed her frustration over going through the application process only to be ghosted or going through the interview to be ghosted or coming off second to someone else.

She then says that going through so much is taxing and at one point people even question themselves. She tells her viewers that, unlike her other videos, this one doesn’t have anything motivational at the end as she is just expressing her feelings to talk about how hard it is.

She goes on to say that the job market sucks and anyone who disagrees should watch her video. For one case of her there may be 10 more she adds towards the end of the video.

The response from her followers was overwhelmingly empathetic, with many sharing their struggles with unemployment in the current job market. Comments ranged from tales of prolonged unemployment despite extensive experience and qualifications to expressions of anxiety and frustration over the normalization of ghosting in job applications.

"I'm 24 and unemployed for the first time since 17 and it's TERRIBLE like my anxiety is on 1,000 and I am GREAT at interviews,” one user (@alainanewell) wrote in the comments.

Meanwhile, several others conformed to Meolah’s opinion on how the entire job-seeking process can be taxing. One user, (@birannajacksonbey) wrote, “Girl looking for a job itself is a job let's talk about all the assessment tests I filled out.” The comment even caught the attention of Meolah who agreed with the user.

Meolah’s video highlights the plight of workers during a labor shortage crisis that is plaguing the job market in research. According to data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there are 8.8 million job openings in the U.S. there are still millions who are unemployed. There could be several reasons behind this which range from ageism, lack of support for working parents, high competition for jobs, lack of training, and more.

