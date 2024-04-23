Woman’s Single Package Order Infuriates Doordash Driver Despite a $15 Tip

The user talks about how they saw the driver walk up to their home and deliver the package in the worst way possible.

Doordash and UberEats drivers often take to platforms like Reddit and TikTok to talk about their miseries. On the other hand, customers are also known to go through some aggressive deliveries which have often left them confused and upset. In a similar incident, a woman who ordered just a single item had to go through an aggressive delivery.

Sharing her recent experiene on TikTok, Chloe (@chode.1307) says, "I know that I was being a piece of sh*t by ordering just a single package of Airheads X-times." Which is why the woman went ahead and tipped the driver a $15. "I was like, ‘OK, go to the store, get me this, and the $15 is all yours, queen,'" she added.

The user then talks about how they saw the driver walk up to their home and deliver the package in the worst way possible. "But they didn’t realize that I was Chloe F,” she says. “Like, how the f*ck were they supposed to know that some random b*tch walking in the middle of the night was me? So they put—this was in a bag—they spin the bag around like this in the air."

She then raises her arm to show the viewers how the driver spun the package in the air, "like a lasso, and chucked it at the front door of my build, mad as f*ck. Then, not even 10 seconds later, I’m like, ‘Thanks.’ Call me a piece of sh*t, call me crazy, sue me if you’d like, it was worth it."

The video has so far received a lot of views with many people heading to the comment section to write their thoughts. "I feel like if you’re a dasher you’re just not allowed to get mad at any type of order bc why else do you work there," writes n3m030. "I do Doordash and as funny as this is, I couldn’t imagine throwing someone’s order at the door after they TIPPED 15. Like I’m nicer when people don’t tip anything and I have to drive 40 miles," writes another user Kiki.

"They can decline the order if they’re that mad about it. And ik it 'counts against them' but still like you know what you’re signing up for when you do DoorDash," writes Em. Another user Amy, who is a Doordash driver, didn't have any clue why the driver was mad in the first place. "Bro I Doordash and these are like the best orders why is that man pissed?" she writes. A similar sentiment was expressed by another worker Carleigh who said, "If I got that order when I dashed I'd be so happy...I’m gracefully setting that down at your door. They did NOT have to do that."

While it's a popular opinion that drivers get annoyed when they get a single order, it looks like not many workers hate it when they get single orders. User D took to the video and wrote, "No I LOVE single item orders 🤭 PLEASE CONTINUE."

