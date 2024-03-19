DoorDash Driver Refuses 9-Flight Stair Climb To Deliver Order With $1 Pre-Tip

While it's the job of DoorDash drivers to get your food to your doorstep, there are certain things customers can't ask them to do no matter what. A TikToker @movesfinancial recently took to the popular video-sharing platform to highlight a text conversation that was originally posted on Reddit in r/doordash_drivers by @Karlallan. In the conversation screenshots, it can be seen that a customer demanded the driver bring up their food nine flights of stairs despite only pre-tipping them a dollar for their services.

The driver tells the customer that they won't be able to do that, especially for just $1. "Ha! I have a heart condition. But even if I didn't your dollar tip wouldn't come close to being enough for me to climb 9 flights," the driver writes in the conversation.

The TikTok user, @movesfinancial who brought this incident to light says in her video, talks about how the customer provided a tip of only $1 to their dasher. When the dasher left the food at the foot of their building, the customer said that it wasn't the location she requested. The dasher replied saying that the elevator was shut off because of emergency repairs.

@movesfinancial then takes a small pause before saying, "Then the customer said, 'They have stairs.'" The TikToker goes on to ask her viewers for their views, "As a dasher, would you walk up nine floors for a $1 tip?"

In the original post, Karlallan says that the customer got "really hostile" after reading the response and said that they would have paid the OP more in cash had they walked up the nine flights of stairs.

Thousands of people weighed into the discussion both on Reddit as well as on TikTok. "Come on, don't order delivery if you know the elevator is broken and you live 9 floors up. And if so, at least give an appropriate tip," one comment wrote while another said, "Lol no. Tip aside, I’m not going up 9 flights of stairs for a food delivery."

While most people agreed with the fact that making anybody climb so many flights of stairs for food delivery was not reasonable, some considered this part of their jobs. "If you accept the order, then yes, you should but dashers won’t and complain about tipping on social media," one comment read while another user said, "I would have just because it could have been a senior citizen."

The OP talked about how this is less about who is right and who is to blame and more about people getting exploited by the economic system. "Unless you can stop working altogether and live life on your terms, you are beholden to a system that overworks and underpays you only to enrich a handful of guys who are rapidly approaching trillionaire wealth," she said.

The OP also said, "It doesn’t matter what divide you’re looking at, it’s all artificially manufactured to make you believe that it’s the people on the other side of the spectrum who are your enemies and to blame for the fact that every year life gets harder. For those who disagree with the way I handled this transaction, I am not your enemy." The OP's Reddit handle has now been suspended for unknown reasons.

