The more authorities come up with ways to prevent fraud, the more sophisticated con artists become with their innovative ploys to swindle victims. This time, scammers have introduced a novel twist to the notorious package delivery scam, using something that was meant to increase convenience for customers.

The Better Business Bureau has reported a surge in a personalized version of the package delivery scam that has become alarmingly prevalent. Typically, individuals receive deceptive text messages claiming to be from a delivery driver urgently seeking their home address. The message often reads something like, "Hi! My name is John. I work for UPS, and I'm trying to find your house. Please call me." Such a text doesn't sound too suspicious and is just enough to trigger curiosity in the mind of the target.

Upon calling the provided number, victims are greeted by a scammer posing as a delivery driver. The con artist then skillfully manipulates victims into divulging personal information, including their name, address, and, in more audacious instances, credit card details.

To make the deception look more believable and less random, scammers may attempt to convince individuals that the package is a surprise gift from a friend or family member. This tactic aims to exploit any potential confusion or curiosity on the recipient's part, especially if they don't recall ordering any packages.

As the package delivery scam continues to evolve, it is crucial to stay vigilant and employ the following preventive measures, whenever you get such a call.

To begin with, maintain a record of the packages you've ordered. This proactive approach significantly reduces the likelihood of falling prey to scammers, as you'll be well-informed about the expected deliveries, their origins, and anticipated arrival times.

The next step is to be cautious of unsolicited messages, particularly if you never signed up for text alerts. Scammers often initiate contact in this manner, attempting to catch individuals off guard.

Most importantly even if someone claiming to represent a trusted company, requests personal information, always take it as a reason to be cautious. Hang up immediately and independently verify the legitimacy of the request by calling the company using their official customer service number.

With the holiday season in full swing, scammers are leveraging the increased volume of package deliveries. The sheer magnitude of shipments during this time provides ample opportunities for fraudulent activities.

As more scams involving package deliveries are being exposed, remember to stay informed, exercise caution, and share all the available information with your friends and family. Together, consumers and authorities can outsmart the scammers and protect the vulnerable from falling victim to their deceitful tactics.

