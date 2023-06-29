Crypto Scams Against Seniors Rose by 78% In 2022, Resulting In Over $1 Billion Loss: Report

The rise of cryptocurrency has opened up new opportunities for scammers and unfortunately, senior citizens have become prime targets. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's latest elder fraud report, crypto scams against seniors surged by a staggering 78% in 2022, resulting in a loss of over $1 billion. This alarming increase has prompted experts to issue warnings and advise older Americans to be vigilant and protect themselves.

Bankless Times, a leading financial news outlet, recently conducted an analysis of the data and revealed a fourfold increase in crypto crime over the past year. The most common scams in 2022 were investment-related, exploiting the allure of high returns and financial opportunities. The surge in crypto crimes targeting Americans aged 60 and above is particularly concerning due to the fact that more than half of older adults admit to having little or no knowledge of cryptocurrencies, per Fox Business.

Take the case of Naum Lantsman, 74, who had turned to crypto investing while facing some financial problems after the pandemic. Lantsman had unwittingly made an account on the fake platform, SpireBit and transferred $500 into that account, per NPR. Whenever he signed in to his account, it appeared that he was making good profit and that his investment had nearly doubled in a few weeks. He gradually poured his entire life savings (more than $340,000) into the SpireBit account and discovered that he had been scammed when he attempted to withdraw money from the account.

It is important to be aware of the warning signs to protect seniors from falling victim to crypto scams. There are several red flags that may indicate an elderly person has become a victim of crypto crimes. These include opening a crypto exchange account without prior knowledge of digital currencies, making frequent transfers to a crypto wallet for unexplained reasons, engaging in frequent purchases of crypto assets and making large withdrawals from bank or retirement accounts to buy crypto.

Protecting Seniors from Crypto Scams

With the increase in crypto scams targeting seniors, it is essential to take proactive measures to not fall for these fraudulent schemes. Education and awareness play a crucial role in empowering seniors to recognize and avoid scams. Providing resources and information about cryptocurrencies, their risks and common scam tactics can help older adults make informed decisions and protect their financial well-being.

Additionally, it is crucial for senior citizens to exercise caution when they come across unsolicited messages, emails or social media connections, particularly those that promote investment opportunities or giveaways. These tactics are frequently employed by scammers to prey upon unsuspecting individuals. Seniors are advised to confirm the authenticity of such offers using reliable sources or consult with a trusted family member before proceeding with any actions.

Involving family members or trusted individuals in financial decisions is advisable. Having open and ongoing conversations about finances, investments and potential scams can help seniors make informed choices and avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

As the threat of crypto scams continues to grow, technological advancements offer new tools to combat these fraudulent activities. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful ally in the fight against crypto criminals. AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns and detect suspicious activities in real-time, enabling authorities to respond swiftly and prevent financial losses.

By leveraging AI-driven solutions, law enforcement agencies and financial institutions can proactively monitor transactions, flag suspicious behavior and warn potential victims before they fall prey to scams. Additionally, AI can assist in the identification and tracking of crypto criminals, increasing the chances of successful prosecution and recovery of stolen funds.

