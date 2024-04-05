How This 'Squatter Hunter' Is Helping Homeowners Reclaim Their Properties

For years, squatters have tormented homeowners across the country. As it is nearly impossible to remove them without an expensive legal battle due to the squatters’ rights, homeowners feel helpless in such situations. However, one handyman from Nevada, California, took matters into his own hands to clear his mother’s home. Since then, the man, Flash Shelton has become a service provider who charges up to $20,000 to get rid of squatters.

Representatie Image | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Also Read: Retail Store in Hot Water as Shopper Points Out Varied Clearance Prices for Identical Items

Here’s the story of The Squatter Hunter Flash Shelton

Shelton, who often puts out videos of his anti-squatter missions on a YouTube channel named “Outside The Box with Flash”, tasted success against squatters in 2019. In a YouTube video, he documented how he took back his mum’s property which was occupied by a woman who claimed to be a prison guard. Shelton first asked for the police’s help only to find out that their hands were tied by the law.

Taking matters into his own hands, Shelton got his mum to sign the lease over to him and then confronted the squatter. He was successfully able to clear out the home within a day.

Also Read: Google Takes Down Fake Crypto Investment Apps in Legal Blitz

While Shelton carried out the mission alone, his YouTube audience at the time started recommending him to do such jobs for money. Realizing the potential, Shelton built up a team to help homeowners battle against squatters. Shelton, 57, is now focused on helping homeowners clear their properties while fighting to change laws that protect squatters’ rights.

His most recent case was helping an elderly woman clear her Hollywood Hills home from squatters. Shelton told KTLA5 News that he sees himself as an “anti-squatter activist, squatter hunter, squatter remover”.

Also Read: Rental Rates Drive Unexpected Inflation Spike, Prompting Fed Speculation

Shelton said he typically works with law enforcement and his team does the research to assess every case and the threat before confronting the squatters. His team may even arm themselves with weapons for self-protection and they arrive at the occupied property with proof of the home’s authentic lease to legally claim the property back.

Shelton’s team is a boon for homeowners in several states as the process of removing them can be difficult and costly, as squatters' rights laws are often misused by them. Shelton told KTLA5 that he charges his clients between $5,000 and $20,000 depending on the case and the level of threat. Despite this, he claims that the fee is much more affordable compared to the cost of attorneys who may charge over $130,000 with no guarantee of winning back homes from squatters.

Battle Against Squatters

Squatters have become a menace in several states and cases have been on the rise. Recently in a bizarre incident, a squatter took over a Hollywood Hills mansion and started renting it to OnlyFans models to make money.

Squatters take over Hollywood home; start renting rooms to OnlyFans models https://t.co/keDmQ8G3Nd — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) February 27, 2024

States like Florida have introduced laws to help speed up the process of removing squatters. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation into law that establishes harsh penalties against squatters and empowers homeowners and law enforcement to evict them.

Florida sheriff applauds state's new anti-squatter law



Polk County Sheriff calls for arrests of squatters, touts Florida as a safe haven that protects homeowners, as states grapple with the issue of individuals illegally inhabiting properties.https://t.co/Wn688VQRMt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 4, 2024

The new law which goes into effect on July 1, will ensure that homeowners are no longer forced into lengthy and expensive court proceedings to remove squatters. The law will essentially make squatting a second-degree felony given certain conditions are met.

More from MARKETREALIST

Here's How To Maximize Your Tax Refund

AI Advancements Could Lead to Four-Day Work Week, Says Mets Owner