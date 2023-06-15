Antlers, Bio Specimens, Crampons Etc: Stuff That You Can Bring Through TSA

If you planning to carry some weird items to your next vacation, it's better that you don't. However, you may want to check if your things are TSA-approved. There are times when an item, which is generally permitted, may be subject to additional screening or not allowed at all through security checkpoints if it triggers an alarm during the screening, appears to have been tampered with, or poses other security concerns.

Here are a few items that TSA allows airline passengers to travel with, items that look questionable but are fine for you to carry.

Antlers

Yes, you can carry antlers in your carry-on or check-in luggage. If you planning to carry it with you, then make sure you pack it properly so that it can fit in the overhead bin or underneath your seat.

Hatchets and Axes

Yes, they are allowed, but only in check-in luggage.

Biological specimens

Yes, TSA lets passengers bring non-infectious biological specimens in preservative solutions that can be packed in carry-on bags. However, it's important to note that no more than 30mL of liquid in each inner package and no more than 1 liter in the entire outer package can be present.

Bowling Equipment

Yes, TSA allows bowling balls to be transported in carry-on and checked bags. Whereas, bowling pins can only be transported in checked-in baggage.

Artificial skeleton bones

TSA doesn't care if you want to bring artificial bones with you. You can carry it in both carry-on bags and checked bags.

Bows And Arrows

A Hunger Games fan at heart? Yes, you can easily carry your bow and arrow in checked-in bags.

Cattle Prods

A little weird, but who is judging? Cattle Prod is allowed only in check-in luggage.

Cooked Meat, Vegetables, and Seafood

Much to your co-passenger's disappointment, you are allowed to carry your cooked meat and seafood with you. However, it's important to note that TSA might send the baggage for secondary checking, so make sure to leave with plenty of time.

Crampons

This one's for the adventurers, you can carry your crampon at both check-in and carry-on, given you take permission.

Cooking Gadgets

If you want to cook even while vacationing then rest easy as your blender can follow you to your travel destination. Any cooking gadget can be packed and carried with you but the blade may have to be removed.

Foam Toy Sword

You don't have to ask your child to leave their favorite toy behind as TSA doesn't care. It can easily be packed in your check-in baggage.

Formaldehyde solution

If the solution contains less than 10%, they are not considered hazardous material. According to TSA, formalin is typically 35% to 40% formaldehyde, so a solution that is less than 25% formalin would be less than 10% formaldehyde and hence allowed.

Raw Eggs

If you can manage to take them with you, you can!

Handcuffs

TSA lets you carry handcuffs in carry-on bags or check-in bags.

Magic Wands

This one's for you Potterheads! Harry Potter wands are allowed in carry-on bags and check-in bags.

Air Brush Make-Up Machine

Keep in mind that if your airbrush tool uses a lithium battery then you might have to carry it in check-in.

Baseball Bats

You can always plan a baseball match while you're vacationing and worry about buying the bat and ball. They are allowed in check-in only.

Boxing Gloves

Yes! Why not? You can carry boxing gloves in both carry-on and check-in luggage.

Camp Stoves

Yes, you can carry camp stoves with you. However, fuel needs to be emptied and properly cleaned. No fuel vapors or any residue can remain. TSA also advises layers items in bags so that the officers can get a better view.

Curling Iron

You can only carry your cordless curling iron in your carry-on baggage.

Liquid Deodorant

The FAA limits the total amount of medicinal and toiletry articles. The capacity of each container cannot be more than d 0.5 kg which is 18 ounces or 500 ml which is 17 fluid ounces.