'Wheel of Fortune' fans remember Michelle Trachtenberg's episode — and they have only one demand

The Gossip Girl actor's passing came as a massive shock to a lot of people wh grew up watching her.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Michelle Trachtenberg on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: Facebook | Celebrity Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing Michelle Trachtenberg on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: Facebook | Celebrity Wheel of Fortune)

Fans across the globe are mourning the loss of actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who unexpectedly passed away at the age of 39 on February 26, 2025. She was best known for her roles in "Gossip Girl" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." But like many stars, she was also once a contestant on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." The episode that she was a part of is now being highlighted by fans, and they have been calling for it to be aired once again.

According to a TV Insider report, Tratchenberg played against actress Vivica A. Fox and singer Jason Mraz, but she didn’t end up with any money. Mraz ended up winning the game with a whopping $85,050. However, that is not what people have on their minds at the moment. They simply care about honoring the actress's memory.

 

Meanwhile, the official Instagram handle of “Wheel of Fortune” gave a tribute to its former celebrity contestant with a thoughtful post. “The entire Wheel family was saddened to hear about the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg, and we’re grateful to have had her on our show. Our thoughts go out to her loved ones,” the caption read, with a picture of Trachtenberg during her time on the show.

Fans in the comments section clamoured for the episode to be re-aired. “They should re-air this episode in memory of her,” one user commented. “I agree,” another user replied. “Prayers are coming for her, and yes, they should re-air that show again!” one more user commented. “That was a good episode, @michelletrachtenberg was so sweet and kind, why she had to die,” viclovesliz10 quipped.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

It turns out that Trachtenberg was a fan of the show as well. During her time on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”, she had an interesting conversation with Pat Sajak, who was the host back then. The actor revealed that she used to watch the show quite often with her mother, who gave her a useful tip, which was not to curse on live television. She was also a fan of Sajak and his co-host Vanna White.

“I am talking to Pat Sajak and I see miss Vanna White,” she said when asked why she was giggling on the show. “This will air a little later but she’s watching it and going, “Solve the puzzle! Solve the puzzle!”” the actress said when asked about her being a regular viewer of the show, along with her mother.

 

Fans in the comments section of that clip, which was uploaded on Facebook, made it clear that they were excited to see the full episode. It just goes to show just how much she was loved by people. “I love you, Michelle Trachtenberg,” one user commented. “Can’t wait for this episode,” added another.

