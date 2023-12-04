Name Kathryn Bigelow Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Filmmaking, acting, TV shows DOB November 27, 1951 Age 72 Gender Female Nationality American Profession Film director, producer, screenwriter, actor

Also Read: Wolfgang Puck is the Chef who Crafted Gold-Dusted Chocolate Oscars for Celebs; Here's His Net Worth

Having carved her own niche with movies such as "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," American filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow is a well-known name in showbiz with an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth. She has received several Oscars, Emmys, BAFTA, and other influential awards for her success and consistency, and has also emerged as the first woman in the industry to receive the Directors Guild of America's award for Best Director. Some of the best movies in which she presented her direction skills include "Strange Days," "Detroit," "Cartel Land," "K-19: The Widowmaker," "The Miraculous Year," "Undertow," and "The Loveless." Bigelow's movies stand out because of the characters she creates, focusing on a protagonist often struggling with internal dilemmas in chaotic surroundings.

Honoree Kathryn Bigelow speaks onstage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Bigelow has earned a major chunk of her fortune from her work in films and television as a director and producer. As a student, she was interested in becoming an artist but went on to pursue a career in filmmaking after releasing short films. She has directed many popular actors including Bill Paxton, Keanu Reeves, Lance Henriksen, Patrick Swayze, Angela Bassett, Juliette Lewis, and others. Bigelow became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director for the 2008 war drama, "The Hurt Locker."

Apart from her notable films, Bigelow has directed several episodes on popular TV shows like "Wild Palms," "Homicide: Life on the Street," and "Karen Sisco" and also directed commercials for Budweiser.

Also Read: Billie Jean King is Remembered for Winning the Iconic 'Battle of the Sexes'; Here's Her Net Worth

(L-R) Will Poulter, director Kathryn Bigelow, and John Boyega attend the "Detroit " premiere | Getty Images |Photo by Foc Kan

Also Read: Judi Dench is Recognizable as 'M' From Bond Films and Other Iconic Roles; Here's Her Net Worth

Bigelow made diversified real estate investments with her ex-husband, James Cameron just after their marriage. In 1989, they purchased a lavish home in Beverly Hills for a whopping $1.8 million. She lived there and called it her residence for many years until she auctioned the home for sale for $13 million in 2018. Later in 2016, Bigelow paid $2.6 million for a 72-acre horse ranch located in upstate New York. Currently, she juggles between her homes in Los Angeles and New York and spends most of her time enjoying both properties.

Director Kathryn Bigelow arriving at the "Detroit" European Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Tristan Fewings

Bigelow married acclaimed director, James Cameron in 1989 but soon parted ways and finalized a divorce in 1991. Bigelow has no child with Cameron or from any relationship. Bigelow and Cameron continue to be friends and have worked together in many movies. Cameron has written and produced Bigelow's film "Strange Days" and he was the one who forced and convinced her to direct "The Hurt Locker" while she focused on other projects.

Kathryn Bigelow and James Cameron attend the 62nd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards President's Breakfast | Getty Images |Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Venice Film Festival 2008: Young Cinema Award for Best Film in Competition for "The Hurt Locker"

Kansas City Film Critics Circle Awards 2009: Best Director for "The Hurt Locker"

Hollywood Film Awards 2009: Director of the Year

BAFTA Awards 2010: Best Film for "The Hurt Locker"

BAFTA Awards 2010: Best Director for "The Hurt Locker"

Critics Choice Awards 2010: Best Director for "The Hurt Locker"

Directors Guild of America, USA 2010: Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Motion Pictures for "The Hurt Locker"

Academy Awards, USA 2010 (Oscar): Best Motion Picture of the Year for "The Hurt Locker"

Academy Awards, USA 2010 (Oscar): Best Achievement in Directing for "The Hurt Locker"

Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 2012: Best Director for "Zero Dark Thirty"

BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards 2013: John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing for "Zero Dark Thirty"

Primetime Emmy Awards 2016: Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking for "Cartel Land"

Kathryn Bigelow accepts the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Scarnici

How many awards has Kathryn Bigelow won?

Bigelow has won 86 awards and secured 152 nominations.

Which films inspired Kathryn Bigelow to enter filmmaking?

Movies such as "Mean Streets," "The Wild Bunch," and "The Terminator" inspired Bigelow to enter filmmaking.

Is Kathryn Bigelow married?

Bigelow was married to the famous director James Cameron but divorced in 1991.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'The Ink Master' Season 15 Host Joel Madden's Net Worth?

Claire Foy’s Portrayal of Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’ Catapulted Her to Global Fame; What’s Her Net Worth?