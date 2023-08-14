Name Angela Bassett Net Worth $30 Million + Salary $2.5 Million + Annual Income $2.5 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Brand Endorsements, Appearances Gender Female Date Of Birth August 16, 1958 Age 65 Nationality American Profession Actress

Also Read: Queen of Pop Janet Jackson Is So Big , She Didn't Need Her Famous Last Name To Build Her $180 Million Fortune

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett)

Angela Bassett along with her husband Courtney B.Vance is worth $30 million, per CA Knowledge. Bassett has been in the industry for more than four decades and she is known for her roles in movies like "Boyz n the Hood", "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" among others. It was recently announced that Bassett will receive an honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards, per The Guardian.

The actress makes her fortune from movies, TV shows and TV Appearances. Let's have a look at her salary from different sources.

Also Read: 'Piano Man' Billy Joel's Long Island Mansion Is Listed at $49 Million: A Look at His Career and Wealth

Salary from "Marvel," "9-11" and other roles

Bassett was seen in several Marvel movies as fan favorite Queen Ramonda, including Black Panther", "Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." As per Money Inc, Bassett made between $1 million to $2 million for the films. Bassett also plays Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash on the Fox series 9-11, which is still going strong. Her salary for the first four seasons is unknown but the main cast got pay increases for season 5, with Bassett reportedly receiving more than $450,000 per episode, according to Deadline.

Also Read: Lil Wayne Denies Having $150 Million Net Worth: A Look at His Wealth, Earnings

According to Live Biography, Bassett has made plenty for her other roles as well. For example, she made a cool $2.5 million for "Waiting to Exhale" and around $250,000 for "How Stella Got Her Groove Back."

Her business ventures and endorsements

Angela Basset and her husband Courtney Vance whom she met at Yale back in 1980 while studying Drama have a production company called Bassett Vance Productions. She also has deals with brands like Airbnb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Olay, and the National Urban League.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett)

Basset and her husband first bought a home in Hancock Park which they got for $6 million back in 2007. The colonial-style estate is situated in LA Canada Flintridge. The house boasts 7 bedrooms and was built in 1936 with over 4000 square feet of living and dining space, along with a spacious backyard.

Net Worth In 2023 $30 Million Net Worth In 2022 $27 Million Net Worth In 2021 $25 Million Net Worth In 2020 $22.5 Million Net Worth In 2019 $20 Million Net Worth In 2018 $18 Million

Instagram: 4 Million

Twitter: 574.7K

Facebook: 4.3 Million

Angela Evelyn Bassett's career began on stage back in the mid-80s. She appeared in many small roles on television including series such as "Spenser: For Hire," "A Man Called Hawk," and "The Cosby Show." In 1992, she got bigger roles in "Malcolm X" where she starred opposite Denzel Washington. The same year she also appeared in Michael Jackson's music video titled, "Mother."

Basset is an avid supporter of the arts. She attends events for children with diabetes and also those who live in foster homes. She is also an active Ambassador of UNICEF for the United States and also supports the Royal Theatre Boys and Girls Club in Florida.

Angela Bassett is a two-time Golden Globe Winner and has also bagged the Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in "Black Panther." She has also received two Academy Award nominations and seven Emmy Awards and a BAFTA Award. She has also won an Oscar for her role in "What's Love Got to Do with It?"

Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

What is Angela Bassett's breakthrough movie?

She received wide recognition for portraying Tina Turner in the movie, "What's Love Got to Do with It?"

What are the real-life characters played by Angela Bassett?

She is known for playing many real-life characters like Coretta Scott King, Katherine Jackson, and Betty Shabazz.

Does Angela Bassett have any children?

Bassett and Vance are proud parents of twins, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance.

What is Angela Bassett famous for?

She is known to play many black figures on screen, one of her most notable works was as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel franchise.

More from MARKETREALIST

Simone Biles Makes A Cracking Comeback, Here's Her Wealth Update

Drug Kingpin El Chapo Who Created a $12.6 Billion Empire, Now Complains of Discrimination in Jail