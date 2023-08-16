Name Keanu Reeves Net worth $380 million Salary $15 million Annual Income $40 million Sources of income Acting, Business Ventures Gender Male DOB September 2, 1964 Age 58 years Nationality Canadian Profession Actor

Actor, musician, producer, and philanthropist, Keanu Reeves has an estimated net worth of $380 million as of July, according to Celebrity net worth. From screwball comedies, dramas, and romcoms, to grisly action blockbusters, Reeves has entertained audiences for more than 30 years.

Recently, a report revealed that the actor’s words are more valuable than ever as the actor earned thousands of dollars per word spoken in his latest film "John Wick: Chapter 4”. As per Cosmopolitan, Reeves took home a $15 million salary for the film and the National News calculated that his character spoke about 380 words in the film, which means Reeves made $39,473 per word.

Keanu Reeves was paid a mere $3000 for his film's first film “Youngblood” in 1986. Almost a decade later, he was paid $1.2 million for “Speed” in 1994, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earned $8 million for "The Devil's Advocate" and for his most recent film, "John Wick: Chapter 4" Reeves bagged a $15 million in 2023.

Reeves has diversified his portfolio by investing in various businesses. The action star's love for bikes is well known. He turned this love into a business when he co-founded Arch Motorcycle which customizes motorcycles.

He is also the author of “Ode To Happiness and Shadows”, and the co-founder of “X Artists’ Books”, a publishing haven for art and photography professionals.

Keanu Reeves owns a luxurious villa in Beverly Hills, California, which is estimated to be worth $8.07 million, which he bought in 2003. The 5,607 square-foot mansion features 2 bedrooms, an outdoor pool, 3 bathrooms, a lush courtyard, and a garage, according to Velvet Rope.

He also owns a fleet of expensive cars including a Bugatti Veyron worth $1.2 million and a swanky Porsche 911 Carrera whose price starts at $106,100, according to U.S News & World Report.

Being a passionate motorcyclist and the co-owner of Arch Motorcycle Company, Reeves is known to own several expensive bikes. Some of the bikes in his collection include Arch KR GT-1 which he built himself. The bike named after the star comes at a price of $85,000, according to Southwest Journal.

He also owns a classic Norton Commando, a Ducati 998 model that was seen in “Matrix: Reloaded”, Arch Method 143, and a Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide.

2019 $90 million 2020 $100 million 2021 $250 million 2022 $300 million

Reeves was dating Jennifer Syme throughout the '90s. In 1999, the couple split after Syne gave birth to their stillborn daughter. In 2001, Syme died in a car accident and since then Reeves has been private about his life. However, in November 2019, Reeves and Alexandra Grant publicly announced their relationship.

Saturn Award for Best Actor: for “The Matrix (2000)”

Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Actor: Action/Adventure: For “The Matrix (2000)”

MTV Movie Award for Best Fight: For “The Matrix (2000)”

Hollywood Film Award for Best Actor: For “John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum (2019)”

Golden Schmoes Award for Best Actor: For “Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)”

How much is Keanu Reeves paid for John Wick 4?

Keanu Reeves was paid $15 million for “John Wick 4”, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

What Did Keanu Reeves Make for the Matrix Movie?

As per reports, Reeves pocketed an upfront salary of $10 million for The Matrix

Did Keanu Reeves Give Away 70% of His Matrix Salary?

While there have been rumors that Reeves donated 70 percent of his Matrix earnings to charity, but his publicist debunked this theory saying it’s not true, as per News Week.

What is Keanu Reeves' net worth in 2023?

Reeves has an estimated net worth of $380 million.

