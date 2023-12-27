Name Arcángel Net Worth $13 Million Annual Income $1.84 Million Sources of Income Music, Streaming Platforms, Concerts, Live Performance Date of Birth December 23, 1985 Age 37 Years Gender Male Nationality Puerto Rican, Dominician Profession Rapper, Songwriter, Composer, Singer

Also Read: What Is SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son's Net Worth?

Austin Agustín Santos, popularly known as Arcángel, was born with Dominican roots and grew up in Puerto Rico. As of December 2023, he has a net worth of $13 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He was highly inspired by his mother and other rappers like Tempo, Tego Calderón, and Robi Draco Rosa. Arcángel finalized his music genre as reggaeton (a contemporary genre of Latin urban music) in 2002. He then became part of and performed underground rap music with De La Ghetto and later in 2008 made a debut with his studio album "El Fenómeno". The duo Arcángel & De la Ghetto eventually signed with Baby Records but then in 2006, Arcángel departed the record studio and pursued his solo music career.

Arcangel captioned: "Sad but I keep flowing because I don't have my brother at my side when I turn on." #JS4E| Instagram | @arcangel

Arcángel pursued his solo career after leaving Baby Records, giving some major single hits. He then toured in Germany, Spain, France, and Denmark. Some of his notable music creations include "Flow la Discoteka 2", "Por Amar a Ciegas", "The Problem Child Mixtape", and "Optimus A.R.C.A." featuring on the Top Latin Albums chart and Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. Besides his music, he is the most favored guest performer and has appeared in several music videos of Voltio, Yaga & Mackie, Daddy Yankee, J Alvarez, Farruko, Don Omar, Ozuna, Anitta, and Maluma. Later in 2012, Arcángel got associated and signed a deal with Pina Records and launched his biggest hit album "Sentimiento, Elegancia & Maldad" which made it to the #1 position on the Latin Albums chart. Recently in 2022, he released his song "La Jumpa" which featured Bad Bunny.

Also Read: What Is Molly Shannon's Net Worth?

Arcángel earns majorly from his concerts, live shows, album sales, and music streaming which gives him $1.84 million annually. His concerts are a massive hit with audiences coming in huge numbers and going crazy over every beat and his tickets sell for an average price of $95.00 every ticket. The rapper charges a colossal amount of $999,999-$1,499,000 for entertaining in private parties or any other events.

Arcangel captioned: "Here are a few images from last night's show in LOS ANGELES, CA, the wonderful vibe of Mr. Santos and his orchestra was felt at the @youtubetheater" |Instagram | @arcangel

Also Read: What Is Swedish Ice Hockey Star Nicklas Backstrom's Net Worth?

The Dominican rapper Arcángel has one son Austin Alejandro Santos Pascual and a daughter Angélica Lucero Santos Figueroa but their mother's name is not yet known to the public. Although some rumors say that the rapper married Alejandra Pascual and is currently dating Janexsy Figueroa.

Arcángel landed into some legal troubles in 2012 under the drunk driving and overspeeding case on the streets of San Juan and in 2019, he was charged with a domestic battery case which then led to court proceedings in 2020. Unfortunately, Arcángel lost his younger sibling in a car accident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HONOR,LEALTAD Y RESPETO. (@arcangel)

Instagram 17.1 Million Followers Twitter 2 Million Followers Facebook 13 Million Followers YouTube 11.8 Million Subscribers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HONOR,LEALTAD Y RESPETO. (@arcangel)

-Latin Grammy Awards (Winner): Best Flamenco Album for "Al Este Del Cante"

-Latin Grammy Award 2022 (Nominee): Best Urban Music Album for "Los Favoritos 2.5"

-Premio Lo Nuestro 2022 (Nominee): Album of the Year - Urban (Álbum Del Año – Urbano) for "Los Favoritos 2.5"

-Latin Grammy Award 2023 (Nominee): Best Urban Fusion/Performance for "La Jumpa"

-Latin Grammy Award 2023 (Nominee): Best Urban Song for "La Jumpa" artist: Arcangel & Bad Bunny

Arcángel captioned: "@premiostumusicaurbano for this beautiful night for our music!..." |Instagram|@arcangel

Does Arcángel have children?

Yes. Arcángel is a father to two children—a son Austin Alejandro Santos Pascual and a daughter Angélica Lucero Santos Figueroa.

What is Arcángel's net worth?

The estimated net worth of Arcángel is $13 million as of December 2023.

Did Arcángel get into legal trouble?

Arcángel landed into some legal troubles in 2012 under the drunk driving and overspeeding case on the streets of San Juan and in 2019, he was charged with a domestic battery case.

What is Arcángel's singing style?

The rapper creates a trippy vibe amongst his audience with reggaeton and Latin trap music.

More from MARKETREALIST

Eric Bana Is Known for His Portrayal of Bruce Banner in 'Hulk'; What Is His Net Worth?

Jay Sean Became the First Solo South Asian Artist to Top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart; How Rich Is He?