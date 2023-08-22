Name Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez Net Worth $50 million Salary $300,000+ Annual Income $4 Million + Sources of Income Music, Production DOB February 3, 1977 Age 46 years Gender Male Nationality Puerto Rican Profession Rapper, Music producer

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, professionally known as Daddy Yankee, is a Latin hip-hop artist and one of the most famous musician in the world who rose to fame with the song “Despacito”. As of 2023, Daddy Yankee is estimated to have a net worth of $50 million, according to CA Knowledge. Regarded as the Godfather of Reggaeton, Yankee announced his retirement from music at the age of 45, in 2022.

Getty Images | Photo by Jason Koerner

Yankee has reportedly earned over $60 million from record and music downloads only. In 2006, he was named one of the 100 most influential people by Time Magazine, as he sold over 2 million copies of "Barrio Fino" and signed a $20 million contract with Interscope Records, and a Pepsi endorsement deal. With his success, he made his place in the Latino Hall of Fame.

Getty Images | Photo by Isaac Brekken

Yankee founded the record label, El Cartel Records in 2005, which has produced several of his songs and other artists. He is also the owner of a clothing line and a mobile app. He manages his real estate investments as well, according to GHGossip.

The artist's primary residence is in Carolina, Puerto Rico, which he bought in 2012 for $3.2 million, as per GH Gossip. In 2021, he had put it up for rent on Airbnb as a special promotion where two lucky guests could reserve the property for two days paying just $85 per night.

Daddy Yankee Listed His Puerto Rico Home on Airbnb for $85 a Night https://t.co/6bHpPKN6u5 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) November 18, 2021

Yankee has a great collection of cars which includes classics from the 1970s and modern luxury cars as well. According to 21Motoring, Yankee owns a DMC DeLorean worth, $25,000, a Cadillac Coupe Deville 1977 worth $9,810, a Cadillac Escalade worth $58,029, and a Chevrolet Corvette C3 worth $6,810.

His collection of modern luxury cars includes a Lamborghini Murcielago worth $290,900, a Porsche 911 Speedster worth $356,000, and a Ferrari 488 Spider worth $284,700, among others.

2022 $46 Million 2021 $42 Million 2020 $38 Million 2019 $35 Million

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Yankee met his wife, Mireddys González, when they were pretty young and married her at the age of 17 in 1995. They had their first daughter, Yamilette Ayala Gonzáles, within a year of marriage, and two years later they had their son Jeremy in 1998.

Getty Images | Photo by Julio Aguilar

2019 Guinness World Record: The most viewed music video online for “Despacito”

2018 Guinness World Record: The most viewed music video on YouTube for "Despacito"

2018 Guinness World Record: The first YouTube video to receive 5 billion views "Despacito"

2018 Guinness World Record: The most liked video online for "Despacito"

2017 Guinness World Record: The most streamed track worldwide for "Despacito"

2018 Billboard Music Award: Top Hot 100 Son for "Despacito"

2018 Billboard Music Award: Top Selling Song for "Despacito"

2018 American Music Award: Favorite Artist - Latin

2022 Premio ASCAP: Winning Songwriters & Publishers (Compositores y Editoras Ganadores) for "Problema"

2022 Premio ASCAP: Winning Songwriters & Publishers (Compositores y Editoras Ganadores) for "Relación (Remix)"

2022 Premio ASCAP: Winning Songwriters & Publishers (Compositores y Editoras Ganadores) for "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"

2022 Premio ASCAP: Winning Songwriters & Publishers (Compositores y Editoras Ganadores) for "Ram Pam Pam"

