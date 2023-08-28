Name Christina Hendricks Net Worth $12 Million Salary $1 Million + Annual Income N/A Sources of Income Acting, Modeling DOB May 3, 1975 Age 48 Gender Female Nationality American Profession Actor/Model

Also Read: What is Laurence Fishburne's Net Worth?

American model and actress Christina Hendricks has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of 2023, according to CA Knowledge. Hendricks is best known for playing the role of Joan Harris in the critically acclaimed AMC series “Mad Men”. More recently, Hendricks signed to lead the psychological thriller “Reckoner,” written and directed by Nissar Modi and she will also be seen in the upcoming Apple+ series “The Buccaneers.”

Cannes: Christina Hendricks to Star in XYZ Films’ Psycho-Thriller ‘Reckoner’ https://t.co/VzabOZCGAj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 2, 2023

Hendricks has also appeared in other successful shows and films such as “Good Girls,” Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive” and “The Neon Demon” and has won several awards and Prime Time Emmy nominations.

Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Also Read: From JK Rowling to ‘The Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening, Here Are The 10 Richest Authors of All Time

Although her salary is unclear, it is estimated that at the peak of her successful run on “Mad Men”, she was earning nearly $100,000 per episode in the later seasons, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: 'Pitch Perfect': What is Brittany Snow's Net Worth?

Hendricks bought a $1.7 million home in 2011, in Los Feliz near the affluent Silver Lake neighborhood along with her then-husband Geoffrey Arrend. The couple went on to live in the property for several years before buying an 800-square-foot, one-bedroom condo in New York City for $1.155 million. However, they spent very little time at the new property, and after their divorce, the condo was sold for $1.2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

2023 $12 million 2022 $11 Million 2021 $10 Million 2020 $9 Million

Hendricks married actor Geoffrey Arend in 2009 and were together for 12 years before finalizing their divorce in 2012. The couple did not have any children. In March 2023, Hendricks announced her engagement with camera operator, George Bianchini. Hendricks had told PEOPLE that the two started dating in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Hendricks (@actuallychristinahendricks)

Hendricks and Bianchini worked together on the first season of Hendricks’s NBC crime comedy-drama "Good Girls" and were first romantically linked in 2021 when they attended a Christian Siriano exhibit together in Georgia.

2010 Screen Actors Guild Award: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for “Mad Men”

2009 Screen Actors Guild Award: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for “Mad Men”

2015 OFTA Television Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Mad Men”

2014 OFTA Television Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Mad Men”

2012 OFTA Television Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Mad Men”

2010 OFTA Television Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Mad Men”

2013 WFCC Award: Women's Work/Best Ensemble for “Ginger & Rosa”

2012 Critics' Choice TV Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Mad Men”

2011 Critics' Choice TV Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Mad Men”

What is Christina Hendricks's net worth?

Christina Hendricks has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of 2023.

How much does Christina Hendricks make per episode of "Mad Men"?

Christina Hendricks Salary reportedly earned $100,000 per episode in the later seasons of the show.

Who is Christina Hendricks’s partner?

Christina Hendricks is engaged to George Bianchini.

What is Christina Hendricks famous for?

Christina Hendricks is best known for her role in the critically acclaimed AMC drama series "Mad Men."

What did Christina Hendricks do before she took up acting?

Before starting her acting career, Hendricks worked as a model, and at times, as a hand model.

What is Christina Hendricks doing now?

Hendricks will be seen in psychological thriller, “Reckoner,” written and directed by Nissar Modi and Apple+ series, “The Buccaneers.”

More from MARKETREALIST

With a Timeless Voice Relevant Even After 50 Years, Diana Ross Has Built a $250 Million Net Worth

An Injury Changed Charlize Theron's Life and Guided Her Towards Hollywood; Here's Her Net Worth