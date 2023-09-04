Name John Travolta Net Worth $250 Million Salary $2 Million+ Annual Income $20 Million+ Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 18, 1954 Age 69 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, Dancer, Voice Actor, Film Producer

John Travolta, the charismatic American actor, singer, producer, and dancer, has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. With a remarkable net worth of $250 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, Travolta's enduring career, spanning multiple decades, reflects his exceptional talent and versatility across various entertainment sectors.

John Travolta | Getty Images | Photo by Hulton Archive

John Travolta's diverse sources of income reflect his extensive career in the entertainment industry. His primary revenue stream derives from his prolific acting career, where he has consistently earned substantial salaries for his roles in iconic films. Travolta's impressive box office track record, with movies collectively grossing over $4.3 billion worldwide solidifies his stature as one of Hollywood's highest-grossing actors. Notably, several of his films, including classics like "Grease," "Saturday Night Fever" and "Hairspray" have surpassed the $100 million mark in the United States alone.

John Travolta's salary

John Travolta's financial ascent began at the young age of 21, and by 1996, he was consistently earning an impressive $10 million per film. His movies collectively amassed an astounding $4.3 billion at the global box office, establishing him as one of the highest-grossing actors in cinematic history.

John Travolta's illustrious career has been overwhelmingly defined by acting, singing, film production, and lucrative endorsements, all of which have been instrumental in catapulting him to financial success.

In the 1990s, Travolta's star power reached its zenith, commanding an enviable $20 million per film with standout roles in "Saturday Night Fever" and "Pulp Fiction" (the latter earned him $1.4 million). Despite his substantial earnings, he and his co-stars in "Pulp Fiction" received comparatively modest weekly salaries of $20,000 each. Travolta's annual income currently stands at an astonishing $27 million, equating to over $2 million per month.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston on the set of "Despierta America" | Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Tamargo

John Travolta’s assets

John Travolta's real estate portfolio boasts a range of impressive properties. In 1993, he invested $3.5 million in a luxurious 2.35-acre estate nestled in LA's Brentwood neighborhood. In January 2020, the property changed hands when it was sold to their neighbor, mega-producer and manager, Scooter Braun for a staggering $18 million. Meanwhile, John also maintains a $2.65 million home in Calabasas, Los Angeles, acquired in September 2019.

Travolta's passion for automobiles is evident in his impressive car collection, which includes notable vehicles such as the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Jaguar XJ6, 1970 Boss 302 Mustang, 1964 Chevelle Malibu, 1955 Ford Thunderbird, 1956 Ford Thunderbird, 1957 Ford Thunderbird, 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SL, and a 2003 TVR Tuscan. Notably, Travolta's love for aviation transcends typical boundaries as he owns and pilots a Boeing 707, a unique distinction for a private citizen in the United States. His passion for flying has earned him prestigious accolades, including the Award of Excellence in 2003 and the title of Living Legend Ambassador of Aviation in 2007.

John Travolta attends the American Cinematheque | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

John Travolta’s net worth over the years

2023 $250 million 2021 $220 million 2020 $200 million 2019 $185 million

John Travolta’s social media following

Instagram 5 million followers Facebook 8.3 million followers

Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend "G'Day USA 2011" | Getty Images | Photo by John Sciulli

John Travolta's personal life

John Travolta's personal life has been marked by both triumphs and tribulations. In 1991, he married actress Kelly Preston and the couple welcomed three children together. Tragically, their eldest son, Jett, passed away at the age of 16 during a family vacation in the Bahamas on January 2, 2009. His death was attributed to a seizure and it was later revealed that Jett had autism and suffered from regular seizures. In memory of their son, John Travolta, and Kelly Preston established the Jett Travolta Foundation, dedicated to supporting children with special needs. Later on, Kelly Preston passed away at the age of 57 on July 12, 2020, at their home in Anthony, Florida. Kelly Preston had been battling breast cancer for two years prior to her passing.

Academy Awards (1978): Nominated for "Saturday Night Fever" in the Best Actor category. Academy Awards (1996): Won for "Get Shorty" in the Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category. Primetime Emmy Awards (2016): Won for "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" in the Outstanding Limited Series category. Primetime Emmy Awards (2016): Nominated for "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category. Primetime Emmy Awards (2021): Nominated for "Die Hart" in the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category. Golden Globe Awards (1978): Nominated for "Saturday Night Fever" in the Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category.

Why did John Travolta quit acting?

Travolta decided to quit acting after his wife Kelly Preston's tragic death in 2020.

Is John Travolta a certified pilot?

Yes, John Travolta is a trained pilot and holds certification to fly private planes.

How many planes does John Travolta have?

Travolta owns at least seven jets.

